Browns vs Ravens: Thursday injury report has multiple changes
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup for the second time in three weeks. In between, the Browns were on their bye week getting as healthy as possible while the Ravens lost a close game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Wednesday came the first injury report of the week with a lot of “DNP” noted. Not surprisingly, Baltimore had a few more injuries listed than Cleveland.
Thursday, saw a few changes from the initial injury report from the day prior. (Bold indicates change in status from Wednesday to Thursday)
Baltimore
CB Anthony Averett – Limited
TE Nick Boyle – DNP
DT Calais Campbell – Full
OLB Justin Houston – Off injury list
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. – Limited
OL Patrick Mekari – DNP
FB Patrick Ricard – DNP
WR Miles Boykin – Limited
S Chuck Clark – Off injury list
DB Kevon Seymour – Limited
DB Brandon Stephens – Limited
Al Villanueva and Brandon Williams were added to the list for their rest days on Thursday.
Cleveland
DT Jordan Elliott – Limited
TE Harrison Bryant – DNP
DT Malik Jackson – DNP
WR Jarvis Landry – Limited
WR Anthony Schwartz – DNP
C JC Tretter – DNP
S Ronnie Harrison – Limited
One improvement with Landry going from not participating to limited. Tretter went from limited on Wednesday to not participating on Thursday while Elliott joined the list with his knee.