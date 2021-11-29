Browns Vs Ravens SNF game highlights seen here

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens had a key matchup in Week 12 that was circled when the schedule came out. The two teams have two games in three weeks with the Browns having their bye week in between.

On Sunday Night Football, Cleveland has a chance to make a statement against Baltimore. The Browns haven’t lived up to their expectations so far this season struggling against good teams outside of the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the Bengals destroying the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in Week 12, a Cleveland victory would put them just a half-game behind the Bengals and Ravens for the top of the division and hold the tiebreaker over both teams, before their second matchups.

Keeping track of all the highlights from Sunday Night Football for Browns fans right here:

Ward's tip drill pick

While the offense struggled throughout the first half, the defense had played well against the Ravens. Down 6 – 0, Jarvis Landry had given the ball away on a fumble during a trick play. The defense took the ball right back with a tipped ball interception by Denzel Ward:

Cleveland’s offense now gets a chance to score some points before halftime. Baltimore gets the ball after halftime so points at the end of the second quarter could be very helpful.

