Browns vs. Ravens halftime thoughts: David Njoku, special teams, and more

The Cleveland Browns have reached halftime as they continue to battle the Baltimore Ravens in this Week 7 action. With 30 more minutes to go, the Browns currently trail the Ravens by a score of 13-10.

Running back Nick Chubb has scored the only touchdown for the Browns on the day, while quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played a clean half despite some ill-advised sacks to push them out of field goal range with less than a minute to go in the half.

Here we react and break down three points from the first half and where that could take the Browns as they look to sneak out a win against the Ravens.

Keep feeding David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Through the first half of play, the Browns have been able to move the football through the air. Their main target? Tight end David Njoku.

Thus far, Njoku has already racked up 68 yards receiving on six catches for the Browns. His new contract this summer came with a great deal of scrutiny, but there has been no doubt that Njoku has lived up to his massive payday thus far in 2022.

On pace for over 1,000 yards receiving (a mark only four tight ends hit a year ago), Njoku has been consistent and the Browns’ best weapon after the catch as well. With the Ravens stuffing the run, holding Chubb to just 20 yards on seven carries, the Browns will need to move the football through the air.

The Browns have found a recipe for success thus far through the air, they must now stick with it.

Stop bringing the football out of the endzone on kickoffs

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer reacts as he has 12 men on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns continue to lose yards on special teams. Not only did the Browns surrender a massive punt return to Devin Duvernay, but running back D’Ernest Johnson brought out a sure 25 yards short of the 25 yard25-yard lines. To make matters worse, the Browns were called for a hold as well.

The special teams units of the Browns continue to give up blunder after blunder on Sundays, and coordinator Mike Priefer has to be held responsible.

However, in the middle of a game, the right adjustment to make is to never touch another kickoff for the rest of the game. At best it is a net neutral move, at worst it is giving up free yards.

Knock it off.

Can nobody feel out a crosser?

Cleveland Browns Joe Woods

Jul 29, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods watches a drill during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For a team that runs as much Cover-3 and Cover-4 as the Browns do, you would think they would understand the offensive concepts that are designed to exploit that coverage. The main concept in question, however, is crossing concepts, which the Browns appear to be incapable of covering.

Is this not repped in practice? Is there a single safety or linebacker who can anticipate what concept or crosser might be coming in behind them in second and third-and-longs?

For the love of all things holy, this is getting annoying.

