Browns vs Ravens: Early week injury report has a lot of DNPs
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup for the second time in three weeks. In between, the Browns were on their bye week getting as healthy as possible while the Ravens lost a close game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Wednesday came the first injury report of the week with a lot of “DNP” noted. Not surprisingly, Baltimore had a few more injuries listed than Cleveland.
Baltimore
CB Anthony Averett – DNP
TE Nick Boyle – DNP
DT Calais Campbell – DNP (Illness)
OLB Justin Houston – DNP (Rest)
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. – DNP
OL Patrick Mekari – DNP
FB Patrick Ricard – DNP
WR Miles Boykin – Limited
S Chuck Clark – Limited due to personal reasons
DB Kevon Seymour – Limited
DB Brandon Stephens – Limited
The continued problems in the defensive back room may be the biggest issue to watch going forward for the Ravens but the sheer volume of injuries is also concerning.
Two others, Jaylon Ferguson and Chris Westry, were on the injury report but full participants in practice.
Cleveland
TE Harrison Bryant – DNP
DT Malik Jackson – DNP
WR Jarvis Landry – DNP
WR Anthony Schwartz – DNP
C JC Tretter – Limited
S Ronnie Harrison – Limited
That four players did not participate despite the bye week is slightly concerning especially with Landry’s knee issues this season. Schwartz hasn’t played since sustaining his concussion which is a concerning sign for the near future.
Tretter and Jackson have been nursing injuries throughout the year and using practices off to do so. Baker Mayfield and Sione Takitaki were also listed on the injury report but were full participants in practice.