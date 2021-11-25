Browns Vs Ravens: How Baltimore has won, lost this year

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-3 while already having their bye week in 2021. The Ravens were expected to be a contender this season but have suffered injury upon injury that has limited the team’s talent level and depth. Despite all of that, they have found ways to get victories while their Week 12 opponent, the Cleveland Browns, have found ways to lose similar games.

This week’s AFC North matchup could be the most important game in the division this year. A Browns win could boost their confidence going into the bye week and the rematch in Week 14. A Cleveland loss could send them into a spiral or major changes during their bye.

For Baltimore, who are fighting a number of injuries this week, Week 12 is a chance to try to put a nail in the coffin, at least for the AFC North, for one of their opponents. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh also have winning records this year.

In preparation, we looked back at the Ravens season so far to see how they won and lost games so far:

Victory #1 vs the Chiefs

In Week 2, Baltimore and Kansas City fought hard to the end. The Ravens scored touchdowns on three of their final four possessions while forcing turnovers on two of the final three Chiefs possessions.

As is true with most Ravens games, Lamar Jackson controlled the offense despite two interceptions. He threw for 239 yards and a score while contributing 107 yards rushing and two scores on the ground.

The Baltimore defense limited the Chiefs rushing attack with Clyde Edwards-Helaire having 46 yards on 13 carries. Patrick Mahomes threw for 343 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Ravens controlled the clock with almost 36 minutes of possession in their one-point victory.

Victory #2

The week following their important victory over the Chiefs, Baltimore struggled against the Detroit Lions pulling out a slight 19-17 victory.

Jackson “only” ran for 58 yards, still leading the team, and threw for 287 yards with a touchdown and interception. The defense was still stout, giving up just 89 yards on 26 carries but the Lions punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Most importantly for Detroit, they didn’t turn the ball over but punted on their first six possessions before scoring two touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.

Baltimore actually lost the time of possession battle with only 27 minutes with the ball.

Victory #3

Their third victory was their third in a row after opening the season with a loss. After the Denver Broncos scored the first touchdown, Baltimore scored 23 straight and shut out the Broncos.

Teddy Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock. Neither quarterback was very successful against the Baltimore defense but the run game was able to churn out 106 yards on just 17 carries.

Jackson led the offense mostly throwing the ball with 316 yards passing and a touchdown. He only rushed for 28 yards while spreading the ball around with five pass-catchers having three or more receptions.

The Ravens didn’t turn the ball over against Denver and coasted to an easy victory.

Victory #4

The then-struggling Indianapolis Colts came to town and gave Baltimore a struggle in Week 5. Carson Wentz threw for over 400 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens were able to hold Jonathan Taylor to only 53 yards on the ground but he had 116 yards receiving including a long 76 yarder for a touchdown.

Jackson once again had a great game passing, 442 yards, while leading a paltry rushing attack with 62 yards on 14 attempts. Jackson did lose a fumble but it was balanced out by Wentz’s lost fumble for the Colts.

A very evenly contested 31-25 victory for the Ravens, Baltimore held just a three-minute advantage over Indianapolis.

Victory #5

The Ravens most impressive victory of the season came in Week 6 when they knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6. An early 17-0 lead lead to the Chargers abandoning their rushing attack but Justin Herbert was held to under 200 yards passing despite 39 attempts.

Much like they did against the Chiefs, Baltimore benefited from facing a team coming off a hard-fought victory over the Browns.

The rushing attack led the Ravens with 187 yards on the ground and three players with over 40 yards. Jackson was intercepted twice but the early lead and the dominant rushing attack were more than enough to compliment a stellar outing by the defense.

Once again, the Ravens controlled the clock with 38 minutes to just under 22 for the Chargers.

Victory #6

Fresh off their bye week, Baltimore struggled against Minnesota who got up 17-3 late in the second quarter. The Ravens scored three straight touchdowns from the third quarter late into the fourth.

Jackson once again had to carry the offense with 120 yards on the ground and 266 through the air. He had three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The defense couldn’t stop Dalvin Cook, 17 carries for 110 yards, and didn’t force a turnover. In the end, they got a big stop in overtime giving their offense a chance to win the game, which they did.

Baltimore held a huge 46 to 23-minute advantage in time of possession.

Victory #7

The Ravens lastest victory was another struggle versus a lowly opponent against the Chicago Bears. With Jackson out due to illness, Tyler Huntley took the reigns and led the team to victory. He channeled Jackson with 40 yards rushing along with 219 yards passing and an interception.

The defense gave up over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns to Andy Dalton who took over for an injured Justin Fields. The Bears struggled rushing the ball with under 100 yards on 20 carries.

The key for the Ravens was controlling the clock with almost 39 minutes of ball control.

Loss #1

Baltimore opened the season with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders struggled to run the ball, although Josh Jacobs had two touchdowns, but Derek Carr lit up the defense with 435 yards through the air.

Carr spread the ball around with six pass-catchers with 20 yards or more including tight end Darren Waller who was targeted 19 times, catching 10 for 105 yards. Carr chunked the defense with a lot of big plays of over 20 yards including one to six different players.

The offense, as always, was led by Jackson in both aspects. He threw for 235 yards and rushed for 86 more. Jackson lost two of his three fumbles.

Las Vegas won the turnover and time of possession battle in Week 1.

Loss #2

A game that put the Bengals on the map this season was their destruction of the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7. Joe Burrow, like Carr, lit up the Baltimore defense for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase had eight receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals rushing attack wasn’t overly successful but Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine still combined for 111 yards on 23 carries.

Jackson had 257 yards passing and 88 yards rushing with one touchdown. He didn’t throw an interception or fumble the ball but couldn’t overcome Cincinnati’s four straight touchdowns to finish the game.

Loss #3

In Baltimore’s latest loss, the Miami Dolphins surprised many with a victory. Coming off their overtime victory, the Ravens had to have a quick turnaround for this game on Thursday Night Football.

Between Jacoby Brissett and Tua Tagovailoa, the passing attack for Miami had more than 300 yards passing. The Ravens defense held the Dolphins run game down to just 60 yards on the ground. Miami’s defense turned a Sammy Watkins fumble into a touchdown.

Rookie Rashod Bateman had a good game with six receptions for 80 yards as Jackson through for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jackson once again led the team in rushing but with only 39 yards.

The Dolphins won the turnover battle, 2-0, with the Ravens just barely holding a time of possession edge of three minutes.

What the Browns Can Learn

Obviously, stopping Lamar Jackson sounds good but is harder to do than said. Teams who have had success against him on the ground have focused on keeping him in the pocket instead of rushing upfield trying to get sacks.

Winning the turnover battle and keeping the time of possession battle close is important in every game but especially against Baltimore.

The defense has been most susceptible to a strong passing game as they’ve held most rushing attacks down this season. Will the Browns go against their nature and try to have Baker Mayfield and the passing attack lead the way? If they can get an early lead, Baltimore can struggle to come back with Jackson running the ball.

The Ravens are very beatable despite their good 7-3 record. Whether Cleveland can capitalize on Baltimore’s weaknesses or beat them at their own game will be interesting to watch.

