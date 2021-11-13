Browns Vs Patriots: Learning about the opponent behind enemy lines

The Cleveland Browns face off with the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season. Both teams come in with a 5 – 4 record and, in an interesting AFC, a chance to compete for both their division and high seeds in the conference.

The Patriots always have expectations under Bill Belichick but starting a rookie quarterback after a difficult 2020 season kept those a little lower.

The Browns, on the other hand, had high expectations based on the substance of their 2020 season and a roster full of talent.

Both sit at 5 – 4 despite the differing expectations.

In an attempt to learn more about Cleveland’s opponent this week, we went “Behind Enemy Lines” with Patriots Wire managing editor Henry McKenna.

Was OBJ Interest Real?

(Asked prior to Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Los Angeles but still something that was interesting to get an answer to.)

Getting it out of the way, if the interest in OBJ is real in New England, will they change their offense to fit his freestyling play?

Will Bill Belichick … change? Ha! The man hasn’t changed his hoodie since he moved from Cleveland to New England. The Patriots will do things to highlight Odell Beckham Jr.’s strengths, but they’re not going to change anything. They’ll just find the things that they already do that match well with Beckham.

Biggest Reason for the Turnaround this Year

After a disappointing season last year, the Pats are 5 – 4, outside of Bill Belichick, what is the biggest reason for the turnaround?

The defense has gone from being good to great. They’re closing out games so their offense doesn’t have to do it. That’s been huge, with quarterback Mac Jones struggling. His issues have sort of flown under the radar because he’s the best rookie in his class. But he’s enormously limited, struggling to pass the ball more than 10 yards from scrimmage. So this turnaround has been all about the defense, led by Matthew Judon and J.C. Jackson.

Identity

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

On both sides of the ball, what is New England’s identity in a word or two?

On offense:

Bruising runs on the ground.

Dink and dunk in the air.

On defense:

They’re going to confuse you with disguised zone defenses in coverage, in part because they’re hugely defense. Their front-seven is powerful, though not particularly fast.

Stop Browns Rushing Attack

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns offensive line and run game is key, who is the defender that would have the biggest impact on the visitor’s rushing attack?

That’s a tough question. The truth is that there are four interior players of major importance: LBs Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley and DTs Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore. If asked to pick one, I’ll say Bentley, whose primary and basically singular role is that of a run defender. He has looked faster and more instinctive this year after a brutal stinker of a season in 2020.

The Winner Is...

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Who wins? Why?

This game is kind of the Spiderman meme. (You know: the one where there are two of them, pointing at each other.)

So it’s really a question of which of these two teams is better than the other at 1) establishing the run (even without their top RBs, which both teams are likely not to have) and 2) defending the run. My sense, however, is that the Patriots will come out on top. Patriots win, 24-21.

1

1