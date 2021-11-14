Browns Vs Patriots inactive lists are out: Last minute surprises?
The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots face off with one another at 1 PM today. The two sides have equal 5 – 4 records going into the game after far different expectations coming into the season.
There should be a lot of storylines coming out of the game including how the Browns try to rattle rookie QB Mac Jones and how Bill Belichick tries to stop the vaunted Cleveland rushing attack.
Cleveland has a few players on the COVID-19 list which is not included in the inactives. Most importantly, Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton will not play today.
With about 90 minutes to go until kickoff, both teams have released their inactive reports:
Browns
DE Takk McKinley
CB Greedy Williams
S Richard LeCounte III
LB Tony Fields II
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
Williams was the lone Browns player listed as questionable this week and won’t be on the field but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and MJ Stewart will return.
Patriots
RB Damien Harris
CB Shaun Wade
DE Ronnie Perkins
TE Jonnu Smith
OL Yasir Durant
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR Gunner Olszewski
As reported earlier this morning, RB Rhamodre Stevenson will play despite missing all week. LB Jamie Collins was listed as doubtful but will give it a go against one of his former teams.