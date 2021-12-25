Browns vs Packers: Game day inactive lists are out

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers will each be without a few key players for today’s game. While the Browns still have a long list of guys on their reserve/COVID-19 list, the Packers have more guys out due to health reasons for the game.

Cleveland gets Baker Mayfield and a number of other players back for the game but face a Green Bay team that is at the top of the league despite injuries and Aaron Rodgers missing time due to COVID-19. A win could be a huge boost to the Browns playoff hopes (and lead to some funny responses from fans) and a loss could continue a downward spiral for the team.

The two teams just released their official inactives list for the game:

Cleveland

  • S John Johnson III

  • QB Nick Mullens

  • QB Kyle Lauletta

  • LB Willie Harvey Jr.

  • WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

Many of the reinforcements from last week are inactive. As expected Myles Garrett is active despite groin injury concerns.

Green Bay

  • OT David Bakhtiari

  • OL Billy Turner

  • DL Kingsley Keke

No real surprises for the Packers.

