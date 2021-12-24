Browns vs Packers final injury report: JJ3, 4 Packers out

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers will not be fully healthy when they match up on Christmas Day. A number of players that would have played roles in the game were listed as out of the final injury report of the week.

The Browns will be without safety John Johnson III who injured his hamstring late in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers will be without four players who were listed as out:

OT David Bakhtiari

OL Billy Turner

WR Malik Taylor

LB Ty Summers

Cleveland will also have two players listed as questionable for the game:

DE Myles Garrett

DT Malik Jackson

Garrett would not have been able to practice all week with his groin injury while Jackson would have been able to limitedly practice by Thursday.

Green Bay only has one player listed as questionable:

TE Dominique Dafney

Dafney was listed as limited all week.

The Browns are still hoping and planning on getting a few players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list before kickoff as well.