Browns vs. New Orleans Saints predictions as winter weather descends on Cleveland

Both the New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) are essentially on the outside looking in for the playoffs, although neither are completely out of contention yet.

The Saints are coming off a key win in their division as the NFC South is still up for grabs. Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns and Taysom Hill made history with a passing score of his own.

The Browns are 2-1 since Deshaun Watson's return and are coming off a low-scoring 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Nick Chubb is struggling with a foot injury, which might hinder the offense.

Browns injury report:Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett to play against Saints; Jadeveon Clowney out

The game will be taking place amid harsh weather at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Heavy wind gusts of 40 miles per hour are expected along with a wind chill of minus-10 degrees.

Here is who Akron Beacon Journal reporters Chris Easterling and Nate Ulrich:

Cleveland Browns 9, New Orleans Saints 6: Chris Easterling

Each team gets a touchdown, but miss their point-after tries. Cade York gets even with the Cleveland December weather with a short field goal for the win.

Cleveland Browns 14, New Orleans Saints 12: Nate Ulrich

The dome team should not win in Arctic-like conditions.

Saints at Browns odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Browns (-3)

Moneyline: Browns (-145); Saints (+125)

Over/under: 32.5

