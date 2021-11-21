Browns Vs Lions: Week 11 highlights

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions locked horns in Week 11 of the NFL season. The Browns, with their high expectations, need a win to keep from falling below .500. The Lions, transitioning under Dan Campbell, are looking for their first victory no the season.

Cleveland has been a little up and down when it comes to highlights. Some games bring highlight after highlight. Some games, like last week, are bereft of them.

With weather a concern for the game, it would not be shocking to see a low scoring game but a wet ball could lead to turnovers. A wet field could lead to slipping issues especially with defenders who are reacting to the offensive players.

We will post all the big highlights for you to rewatch here from today’s game:

Malcolm Smith saves Defense after INT with an INT

After Baker Mayfield threw an interception setting up the Lions in position to score, the Browns defense struggled on a big run before shutting down Detroit.

Tim Boyle, making his first career start, gave the ball right back to the home team with another poor decision in the rain:

Tim Boyle doing exactly what everyone expected Tim Boyle to do pic.twitter.com/5Z6IyB1hjb — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 21, 2021

Malcolm Smith bobbled the ball but secured it.

