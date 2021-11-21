Browns Vs Lions: Early Sunday injuries updates include RB likely, WR unlikely

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions have a lot of injury concerns on both sides of the ball going into their Week 11 matchup on the shores of Lake Erie. The Browns have struggled with injuries all year while trying to meet lofty goals while the Lions season has been about transitioning under Dan Campbell.

On the final injury report, the two teams listed six players as out, six as questionable and one as doubtful. The one doubtful player, Jared Goff, is unlikely to play at quarterback putting Tim Doyle in position for his first start ever.

Who is Doyle? We provided a short background on the player last night including a college highlight video that Doyle seemingly posted himself.

Early Sunday, a few updates have come out on other questionable players for the game that could impact the game as well as some fantasy football lineups:

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones is unlikely to play with his groin injury

#Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), listed as questionable, has an uphill battle to play today, source said. He has a chance, but not a great one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Lions RB Jamaal Williams is expected to play after missing multiple weeks:

#Lions RB Jamaal Williams, out since Week 7 with a thigh injury, is expected to play today barring a setback, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Peoples-Jones has stepped in as Cleveland’s big-play outside receiver replacing Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns offense relies heavily on the running game and multiple tight ends in the passing game. Without Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins could get more playing time.

Williams has been an important part of the running back rotation for Detroit along with D’Andre Swift. On the season, he has a solid 4.4 yards per carry average while Swift is down at 3.4.

We will have the official inactives list for the game around 11:30 today.