Browns vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Cleveland Browns will open their 2023 preseason against the New York Jets tonight in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The Browns and Jets are both looking to get back into the postseason this season after a multiyear hiatus.

The Browns are coming off of an offseason where they overhauled their defensive interior with the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, and Isaiah McGuire. The Jets are coming off of an offseason where they made a splash by acquiring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While neither team will play their starters, there are still reasons to be excited about the matchup.

Need to know how to watch, stream, or listen? We’ve got you covered!

Game Information

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, OH)

Television

NBC

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

NBC Sports.com

Peacock

Radio

850 ESPN Cleveland

92.3 The Fan WKRK

98.5 WNCX

Betting Odds

Spread: Browns (+2)

Money line: Browns (+105), Jets (-125)

Over/under: 33.5

Betting odds via Tipico Sportsbook

NFL Wire Site

Browns Wire

2023 Schedule

Week Date vs./at Opponent Time (ET/CT/MT/PT) 1 9/10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 2 9/18 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC) Tickets 3 9/24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 4 10/1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 5 BYE Tickets 6 10/15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 7 10/22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 8 10/29 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 9 11/5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 10 11/12 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 11 11/19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 12 11/29 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 13 12/3 at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 14 12/10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 15 TBD vs. Bears TBD Tickets 16 12/24 at Texans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 17 12/28 vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME) Tickets 18 TBD at Bengals TBD Tickets

[polldaddy poll=12596161]

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire