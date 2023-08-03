Browns vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
The Cleveland Browns will open their 2023 preseason against the New York Jets tonight in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The Browns and Jets are both looking to get back into the postseason this season after a multiyear hiatus.
The Browns are coming off of an offseason where they overhauled their defensive interior with the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, and Isaiah McGuire. The Jets are coming off of an offseason where they made a splash by acquiring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While neither team will play their starters, there are still reasons to be excited about the matchup.
Need to know how to watch, stream, or listen? We’ve got you covered!
Game Information
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, OH)
Television
NBC
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
NBC Sports.com
Peacock
Radio
850 ESPN Cleveland
92.3 The Fan WKRK
98.5 WNCX
Betting Odds
Spread: Browns (+2)
Money line: Browns (+105), Jets (-125)
Over/under: 33.5
Betting odds via Tipico Sportsbook
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
vs./at
Opponent
Time (ET/CT/MT/PT)
1
9/10
vs.
Bengals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
2
9/18
at
8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)
3
9/24
vs.
Titans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
4
10/1
vs.
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
5
BYE
6
10/15
vs.
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
7
10/22
at
Colts
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
8
10/29
at
Seahawks
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
9
11/5
vs.
Cardinals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
10
11/12
at
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
11
11/19
vs.
Steelers
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
12
11/29
at
Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
13
12/3
at
Rams
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
14
12/10
vs.
Jaguars
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
15
TBD
vs.
Bears
TBD
16
12/24
at
Texans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
17
12/28
vs.
Jets
8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME)
18
TBD
at
Bengals
TBD
