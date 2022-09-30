Browns vs. Falcons: Tale of the statistical tape

The 2-1 Cleveland Browns look to stay in first place in the AFC North in Week 4 with a road trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Atlanta is 1-2 after winning in Seattle in Week 3.

How do the Browns and Falcons look statistically through the first three weeks?

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons live stream, TV channel, start time, odds | Week 4

Three games isn’t a huge sample size, but it’s enough to get a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses of the teams and how they match up against one another.

Rushing offense

These are two of the NFL’s better teams at running the ball.

Total per game Yards per carry 20+ yards Browns 190.7 (1st) 5.0 (6th) 6 Falcons 156.7 (5th) 4.9 (7th) 1

One thing to monitor is the health of Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who has rushed for 302 yards of the Falcons’ 470 total rushing yards. He has not practiced this week with a knee injury.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing with 341 yards. Patterson ranks third.

Passing offense

Neither team has lit up the sky in the first three weeks.

Yards per game Per Attempt Completion % TD INT Sacks Browns 188.0 (27th) 6.5 (24th) 66.3 (9th) 4 1 4 Falcons 197.7 (26th) 8.1 (5th) 63.3 (19th) 3 3 6

Rushing defense

The Browns have a clear advantage here, especially with how well they run the ball offensively.

Yards per game Per carry TDs allowed Browns 83.7 (7th) 4.1 (11th) 4 Falcons 109.3 (16th) 4.8 (21st) 2

Passing defense

Another area where the Browns are superior, notably in completion percentage.

There could be some chicken/egg factor going on for the Falcons and Browns in completion percentage, however; Atlanta has played the No. 1 (Seattle) and No. 3 (L.A. Rams) offenses in completion percentage. The Browns have played three teams in the bottom eight in that category.

Yards per game Per Attempt Completion % TD INT Sacks Browns 240.0 (17th) 6.9 (20th) 60.6 (10th) 5 1 7 Falcons 271.3 (27th) 7.1 (23rd) 71.9 (32nd) 7 3 7

Overall

Some one-hit stats to help flesh out the overall matchup.

3rd down offense 3rd down defense Penalty ypg Turnover margin FG Browns 47.8% (5th) 37.1% (16th) 44.3 (17th) +2 6-6 (long of 58) Falcons 40.0% (12th) 47.5% (27th) 33.0 (4th) -2 7-9 (long of 54)

