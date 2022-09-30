Browns vs. Falcons: Tale of the statistical tape
The 2-1 Cleveland Browns look to stay in first place in the AFC North in Week 4 with a road trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Atlanta is 1-2 after winning in Seattle in Week 3.
How do the Browns and Falcons look statistically through the first three weeks?
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons live stream, TV channel, start time, odds | Week 4
Three games isn’t a huge sample size, but it’s enough to get a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses of the teams and how they match up against one another.
Rushing offense
Syndication Akron Beacon Journal
These are two of the NFL’s better teams at running the ball.
Total per game
Yards per carry
20+ yards
Browns
190.7 (1st)
5.0 (6th)
6
Falcons
156.7 (5th)
4.9 (7th)
1
One thing to monitor is the health of Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who has rushed for 302 yards of the Falcons’ 470 total rushing yards. He has not practiced this week with a knee injury.
Cleveland’s Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing with 341 yards. Patterson ranks third.
Passing offense
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Neither team has lit up the sky in the first three weeks.
Yards per game
Per Attempt
Completion %
TD
INT
Sacks
Browns
188.0 (27th)
6.5 (24th)
66.3 (9th)
4
1
4
Falcons
197.7 (26th)
8.1 (5th)
63.3 (19th)
3
3
6
Rushing defense
The Browns have a clear advantage here, especially with how well they run the ball offensively.
Yards per game
Per carry
TDs allowed
Browns
83.7 (7th)
4.1 (11th)
4
Falcons
109.3 (16th)
4.8 (21st)
2
Passing defense
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Another area where the Browns are superior, notably in completion percentage.
There could be some chicken/egg factor going on for the Falcons and Browns in completion percentage, however; Atlanta has played the No. 1 (Seattle) and No. 3 (L.A. Rams) offenses in completion percentage. The Browns have played three teams in the bottom eight in that category.
Yards per game
Per Attempt
Completion %
TD
INT
Sacks
Browns
240.0 (17th)
6.9 (20th)
60.6 (10th)
5
1
7
Falcons
271.3 (27th)
7.1 (23rd)
71.9 (32nd)
7
3
7
Overall
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Some one-hit stats to help flesh out the overall matchup.
3rd down offense
3rd down defense
Penalty ypg
Turnover margin
FG
Browns
47.8% (5th)
37.1% (16th)
44.3 (17th)
+2
6-6 (long of 58)
Falcons
40.0% (12th)
47.5% (27th)
33.0 (4th)
-2
7-9 (long of 54)