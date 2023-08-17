Browns vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason Week 2 game

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in their third preseason game of the 2023 season. While the majority of players who are expected to be significant contributors in this game are not going to suit up, we will get another look at all of the rookies. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start this matchup with Kellen Mond playing the rest of the way out.

Do you need to know how to watch, listen, or stream the game? We’ve got you covered!

Game Information

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: 8/17/2023

Time: 7 PM EST

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Television

WEWS News 5 Cleveland

NFL Network

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

NFL+

Radio

92.3 The Fan

98.5 WNCX

Betting Odds

[gambcom-standard rankid=”3003″ ]

Point spread: Browns +3.5

Money line: Browns +150 / Eagles -185

Over-under: 37.5

2023 Schedule

Week Date vs./at Opponent Time (ET/CT/MT/PT) 1 9/10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 2 9/18 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC) Tickets 3 9/24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 4 10/1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 5 BYE Tickets 6 10/15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 7 10/22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 8 10/29 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 9 11/5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 10 11/12 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 11 11/19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 12 11/29 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 13 12/3 at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 14 12/10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 15 TBD vs. Bears TBD Tickets 16 12/24 at Texans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 17 12/28 vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME) Tickets 18 TBD at Bengals TBD Tickets

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire