Browns vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason Week 2 game
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in their third preseason game of the 2023 season. While the majority of players who are expected to be significant contributors in this game are not going to suit up, we will get another look at all of the rookies. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start this matchup with Kellen Mond playing the rest of the way out.
Do you need to know how to watch, listen, or stream the game? We’ve got you covered!
Game Information
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: 8/17/2023
Time: 7 PM EST
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Television
WEWS News 5 Cleveland
NFL Network
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
NFL+
Radio
92.3 The Fan
98.5 WNCX
Betting Odds
Point spread: Browns +3.5
Money line: Browns +150 / Eagles -185
Over-under: 37.5
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
vs./at
Opponent
Time (ET/CT/MT/PT)
1
9/10
vs.
Bengals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
2
9/18
at
8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)
3
9/24
vs.
Titans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
4
10/1
vs.
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
5
BYE
6
10/15
vs.
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
7
10/22
at
Colts
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
8
10/29
at
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
9
11/5
vs.
Cardinals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
10
11/12
at
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
11
11/19
vs.
Steelers
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
12
11/29
at
Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
13
12/3
at
Rams
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
14
12/10
vs.
Jaguars
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
15
TBD
vs.
Bears
TBD
16
12/24
at
Texans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
17
12/28
vs.
Jets
8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME)
18
TBD
at
Bengals
TBD
Who will win Browns vs. Eagles?
