Browns vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason Week 2 game

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in their third preseason game of the 2023 season. While the majority of players who are expected to be significant contributors in this game are not going to suit up, we will get another look at all of the rookies. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start this matchup with Kellen Mond playing the rest of the way out.

Do you need to know how to watch, listen, or stream the game? We’ve got you covered!

Game Information

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: 8/17/2023

Time: 7 PM EST

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Television

WEWS News 5 Cleveland

NFL Network

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

NFL+

Radio

92.3 The Fan

98.5 WNCX

Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Browns +3.5

  • Money line: Browns +150 / Eagles -185

  • Over-under: 37.5

2023 Schedule

Week

Date

vs./at

Opponent

Time (ET/CT/MT/PT)

1

9/10

vs.

Bengals

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

2

9/18

at

Steelers

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tickets

3

9/24

vs.

Titans

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

4

10/1

vs.

Ravens

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

5

BYE

Tickets

6

10/15

vs.

49ers

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tickets

7

10/22

at

Colts

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

8

10/29

at

Seahawks

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tickets

9

11/5

vs.

Cardinals

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

10

11/12

at

Ravens

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tickets

11

11/19

vs.

Steelers

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

12

11/29

at

Broncos

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tickets

13

12/3

at

Rams

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tickets

14

12/10

vs.

Jaguars

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

15

TBD

vs.

Bears

TBD

Tickets

16

12/24

at

Texans

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tickets

17

12/28

vs.

Jets

8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME)

Tickets

18

TBD

at

Bengals

TBD

Tickets

 

