Browns Vs Eagles: Some highlights from the backups
The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles face off in the second preseason game of the year for both teams. After two shared practices this week, neither team is playing their top players but a game still happened.
For the Browns, four players were ruled out due to injuries.
A lot of interesting storylines for the home team despite not playing their top guys. Who will be the backup quarterback to Jacoby Brissett? Who will make the team at receiver and tight end? Which young guy will join the team’s great defense?
With all that in mind, we will keep track of highlights for you right here. Who makes an explosive play on either side of the ball?
We will update as more highlights happen:
Dobbs Long Run Sets Up His Touchdown
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
A fun run by the Browns starter for the day that then led to his own touchdown run:
They tried to take his jersey but @josh_dobbs1 said NOT TODAY.
📺: #PHIvsCLE on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/GH49hZ3d4L pic.twitter.com/DZGr9nIAT7
— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022
