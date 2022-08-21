Browns Vs Eagles: 10 players to watch in preseason game #2

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off Sunday at 1 PM. With a majority of the Browns games set for the same time this year, fans can use today as a way to get used to how much of their fall will go.

Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski made it clear that a majority of their key players will not be suiting up today but that doesn’t mean it won’t be interesting. With an 85-man roster, the Browns are using the first two games to get a better look at the bottom of the roster.

There are quite a few very interesting players on Cleveland’s roster including some rookies fighting for a role on the team in 2022.

Here are 10 players, some on the roster bubble, that we are looking forward to seeing today:

WR David Bell

Bell is still getting up to speed after missing the start of training camp. He didn’t see the field in the first preseason game but should today. Does his stellar offseason pick back up or do his combine testing issues show up against opponents?

DE Isaac Rochell

A veteran addition this offseason, Rochell is seen as a depth piece that could be on the roster bubble but has been around the quarterback all offseason. With a couple of rookies, Chase Winovich and Chris Odom competing to back up the team’s starting defensive ends, Rochell could make the numbers game difficult for GM Andrew Berry.

DE Chris Odom

A late add to the roster in training camp, Odom seems to have long odds to make the team but has shown up quickly for the team.

TE Marcus Santos-Silva

The first undrafted free agent signed this offseason, Santos-Silva is an athletic player with no college experience playing football. He only got three snaps against Jacksonville, will he get on the field more today? With only two tight ends certain to make the roster, the fight to back them up is wide open.

RB Jerome Ford

Can Ford build on his first preseason action or does he struggle in the second game and slow the hype surrounding his upside? The running back room is an interesting one to watch with all the depth available at the position.

QBs Josh Dobbs/Josh Rosen

Going to cheat a little bit here as both Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen are players that we are very interested in seeing today. Dobbs played well against the Jaguars while Rosen shows the quick decision-making that could make him an interesting backup for the early part of the season.

K Cade York

York has looked really good so far for the Browns but today will be the first time in a game setting at FirstEnergy Stadium. The coaching staff had him practicing in the stadium during OTAs, today we find out if that work helped prepare him in his home stadium.

DB D'Anthony Bell

The other Bell on the team, Bell punched out a ball in the first preseason game and could fight for the last safety spot on the team. At 25 years old, the rookie has to take advantage of his chance to make the Browns or he may not get another shot.

DT Tommy Togiai

A mid-round pick last year, Togiai saw 27 snaps last week and had four tackles. With a lot of questions in the middle of the defensive line, Togiai has a chance to establish his importance to the team while competing with Taven Bryan, Perrion Winfrey and Jordan Elliott near the top of the depth chart.

WR Anthony Schwartz

Not totally certain that Schwartz will see the field today but he should. Figuring out how to build his confidence is vital for Cleveland as his speed should be a game-changer but he has to catch the ball and not be scared to get hit. Preseason can be helpful at giving him a chance to do both.

