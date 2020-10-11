Browns vs. Colts: How to watch, listen, stream the Week 5 game

The Browns are back home in Week 5 for a rare late-afternoon kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium. Riding a three-game win streak, the Browns are attempting to go 4-1 by beating back the NFL’s top defensive unit, the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the Week 5 contest between the 3-1 Browns and 3-1 Colts.

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday , October 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 TV Channel: CBS

If you live in the green areas in the map (courtesy 506 Sports) the Browns will be broadcast on your local FOX affiliate. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be on the call. The red areas get the Giants-Cowboys game, where the loser is in last place in the NFC East. Suckers.

Live streaming

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

fuboTV (watch for free) NFL Game Pass

Radio

The Browns flagship stations in Cleveland are 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and 850 AM WKNR.

The full list of Browns radio affiliates around Ohio and the midwest includes over 25 stations. Check the local availability here via the Browns official site.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Browns home feed will be broadcast on Channel 226 and streaming on Channel 807.

Odds

The Browns have moved from 2-point underdogs to 1.5-point favorites.

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down the Week 5 matchup with Colts Wire