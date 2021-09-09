Browns Vs Chiefs Week 1: Behind Enemy Lines with Chiefs Wire

As we prepare to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs, we wanted to get a better feel for how things are looking for the home team in Week 1. Browns versus Chiefs could be the best game of the opening week of the NFL season.

We checked in with Charles Goldman Managing Editor of Chiefs Wire for a look into the opponent in Week 1’s Behind Enemy Lines series:

The Chiefs remade their offensive line this offseason after a disastrous experience in the Super Bowl, which position (or positions) might still be a weak link there for Week 1?

It’d be a real homer answer to say they don’t have a weak link, but compared to the Super Bowl it really feels like it. I’m going to go with the left tackle position, though. The Chiefs’ big-time trade acquisition, Orlando Brown Jr., has been the weakest player in pass protection through three preseason games. While all other starters only allowed a single pressure combined, he allowed one in each preseason game. He’s still clearly making some adjustments moving to a pass-heavy scheme in Kansas City, while coming from a run-heavy scheme in Baltimore.

Nationally, there are concerns about the Chiefs’ defense but there are big names on that side of the ball. Is KC actually concerned about the quality of their defense?

I don’t think anyone who actually saw the Chiefs defense play during the preseason is too concerned. The starting defensive unit for Kansas City allowed just 56 yards, three first downs and no touchdowns through all three preseason games. That includes snaps played against Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Kyler Murray, and Kirk Cousins. They also tied for the most sacks in the league (15) through the entire preseason. They did that without Frank Clark for all three games. Chris Jones also missed the Week 3 game against the Vikings. Really, this group looks deeper and more comfortable than they’ve ever been in their two years prior under Steve Spagnuolo.

While we know Patrick Mahomes just keeps getting better, is there a hope of slowing down the Chiefs’ passing attack besides a bad offensive line?

You can hope that the pass-catchers forget they have hands. Browns fans probably know what that is like after having Demetrius Harris on the team. Look, It’s really tough to stop what the Chiefs have got going on offense. Between Mahomes’ natural talent, the bevy of weapons on offense and the schematic genius dreamt up by Andy Reid — you’ve got to catch them on the right day if you’re going to come away with a win.

Tyrann Mathieu continues to be out due to COVID-19, is there a drop-dead date where he must return to play Sunday afternoon?

Yeah, they need to activate Mathieu from the Reserve/COVID-19 list by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. league office time. If that happens he’ll have a chance to play. He’s been participating in team meetings via Zoom. Both Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo have mentioned that Mathieu is the type of player who doesn’t need to practice in order to play. Typically, Reid requires his guys to get in a limited practice on Friday in order to have a shot to play.

This game has a lot of meaning to Cleveland, does it feel that way for Kansas City or are the Browns just another game?

Sure, the Chiefs aren’t out for any postseason revenge, but this game has a ton of meaning for the players, coaches and fans in Kansas City. It’s not because they’re playing the Browns, but rather because it’s the first game since a massively disappointing performance in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs want to put that game behind them and the only way to truly do that is to start the season off strong with a win over an ascendant team in the AFC conference.

