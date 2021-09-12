Browns Vs Chiefs Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream

The (seemingly) long wait is over and the NFL season kicks off with the Cleveland Browns visiting the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

With the longest season in NFL history ahead, both teams want to get out to a fast start but understand that the ultimate goal is months away. A rematch of the divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs, the Browns seek revenge for the loss that ended their season.

The Chiefs want to get the bad taste of their Super Bowl defeat out of their mouths as soon as possible.

In what has the looks of the best game in Week 1, and a possible AFC Championship game preview, below are important game details about this preseason matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheBrownsWire.

Game information:

Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Sep. 12th, 4:25 p.m. ET.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free) and Yahoo! Sports through Browns app

Broadcasts:

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX

Broadcasters:

TV: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken and Nathan Zegura

Referee:

Bill Vinovich

Opponent wire site:

