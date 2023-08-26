Browns vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason Week 3 game

The Cleveland Browns are set to finish up their preseason today against the Kansas City Chiefs. They have already announced their injury report, highlighted by running back Jerome Ford and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. However, players like wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. and safety Ronnie Hickman will be looking to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster in this one.

Need to know how to tune into this matchup between the Browns and the defending Super Bowl champs? Here is all of the information you could ever need.

Game Information

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: 8/26/2023

Time: 1 PM EST

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Television

WEWS News 5 Cleveland

NFL Network

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

NFL+

Radio

850 ESPN Cleveland

92.3 The Fan WKRK

98.5 WNCX

Betting Odds

<ul><li>Point spread: -2.5 (Browns)</li>

<li>Money line: -155 (Browns) / +135 (Chiefs)</li>

<li>Over-under: 37.5</li></ul>

2023 Schedule

Week Date vs./at Opponent Time (ET/CT/MT/PT) 1 9/10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 2 9/18 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC) Tickets 3 9/24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 4 10/1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 5 BYE Tickets 6 10/15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 7 10/22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 8 10/29 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 9 11/5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 10 11/12 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 11 11/19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 12 11/29 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 13 12/3 at Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) Tickets 14 12/10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 15 TBD vs. Bears TBD Tickets 16 12/24 at Texans 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Tickets 17 12/28 vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME) Tickets 18 TBD at Bengals TBD Tickets

