Browns vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen, and stream preseason Week 3 game
The Cleveland Browns are set to finish up their preseason today against the Kansas City Chiefs. They have already announced their injury report, highlighted by running back Jerome Ford and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. However, players like wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. and safety Ronnie Hickman will be looking to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster in this one.
Need to know how to tune into this matchup between the Browns and the defending Super Bowl champs? Here is all of the information you could ever need.
Game Information
Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: 8/26/2023
Time: 1 PM EST
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
Television
WEWS News 5 Cleveland
NFL Network
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
NFL+
Radio
850 ESPN Cleveland
92.3 The Fan WKRK
98.5 WNCX
Betting Odds
<ul><li>Point spread: -2.5 (Browns)</li>
<li>Money line: -155 (Browns) / +135 (Chiefs)</li>
<li>Over-under: 37.5</li></ul>
NFL Wire Sites
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
vs./at
Opponent
Time (ET/CT/MT/PT)
1
9/10
vs.
Bengals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
2
9/18
at
8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)
3
9/24
vs.
Titans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
4
10/1
vs.
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
5
BYE
6
10/15
vs.
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
7
10/22
at
Colts
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
8
10/29
at
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
9
11/5
vs.
Cardinals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
10
11/12
at
Ravens
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
11
11/19
vs.
Steelers
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
12
11/29
at
Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
13
12/3
at
Rams
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
14
12/10
vs.
Jaguars
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
15
TBD
vs.
Bears
TBD
16
12/24
at
Texans
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
17
12/28
vs.
8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME)
18
TBD
at
Bengals
TBD
