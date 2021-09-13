Browns vs. Chiefs game recap: Everything we know

The Cleveland Browns faced off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 in a game that had many excited going into it. The game didn’t disappoint the general NFL fan but led to much disappointment for fans of the visiting team.

The Browns fell to the Chiefs 33 – 29 despite holding the lead for the majority of the game. Unfortunately, timely plays by the defending AFC champions and poor plays by the hopeful Browns kept, at least, two streaks alive: Kansas City has won their last nine openers while Cleveland hasn’t won in Week 1 since 2004.

It isn’t all doom and gloom for the Browns but the loss will be hard to take given how the game action went. With leads of 8 – 0, 15 – 3 and 22 – 10, the brown and orange held a commanding lead into the middle of the third quarter. They bumped the lead back up to nine points (29 – 20) early in the 4th but that was all for their scoring.

Here is what we know coming out of the game for the Browns.

Baker Mayfield's Great Game and Terrible Ending

To say that Baker Mayfield was having a great game going would be perfectly stated. While the team ended up putting the ball in the endzone by running, four total rushing touchdowns, Mayfield's 321 yards was a huge part of the success. Not only was Mayfield able to put up good yardage but he was highly accurate most of the game. Even the best quarterbacks struggle at times but Mayfield took advantage of his weapons and put them in a position to succeed quite often. It wasn't enough when his final pass ended up in the hands of Kansas City. Late in the game, after a big play to Kareem Hunt, Mayfield seemed to be trying to throw the ball away when a Chiefs defender grabbed his foot while on release. The ball had no power on it and was picked off. A great game and a terrible ending for Mayfield.

Jedrick Wills Was (will be?) Missed

The Browns lost left tackle Jedrick Wills to injury early in the second quarter. While Chris Hubbard wasn't terrible in his place, Chiefs defender Chris Jones beat him for a huge sack late in the 2nd quarter. That sack took Cleveland out of field goal range and, possibly, took points off the board. Wills was carted off the sideline but initially ruled as questionable to return. He was ruled out after halftime. If he is out for a while, Cleveland could be in some trouble and depth concerns start to become an issue as well with rookie Jams Hudson struggling in the preseason.

Rushing Attack Looks Good

Outside of the Nick Chubb fumble, the Browns rushing attack looked as good as it did in 2020 even with Hubbard playing more than half the game. The team rushed for over 150 yards to compliment Mayfield's passing. Chubb rushed for 83 yards on only 15 carries while hunt got 6 attempts for 33 yards. Combined the two had three rushing scores with Jarvis Landry getting the other. While Mayfield dropped back 28 times, the Browns still had 26 rushing attempts as well. Against a less potent offense, it is possible the Browns will run the ball even more. Even a couple receivers got into the action in the run game.

Can't Have Multiple Mistakes Against A Great Team

Three plays (and a fourth we will talk about in a second) decided Week 1:

Chubb's fumble

Jamie Gillan's muffed punt

Mayfield's interception

Against a great team, one mistake can be overcome. Even sometimes two but almost never can three big mistakes like that happen and a team win a game. Cleveland must play cleaner in these big games.

Ronnie Harrison Exposes Lack of Safety Depth

Joe Woods and the Browns talked all offseason about wanting to play three safeties as often as possible. Instead, Grant Delpit missed the game due to injury and Ronnie Harrison was kicked out of the game too early to make much of an impact. At one point, John Johnson III was in the locker room getting an IV treatment leaving converted cornerback MJ Stewart and rookie Richard LeCounte III in the safety spots against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Cleveland needs to get Delpit healthy and needs to keep Harrison on the field. The decision to kick him out will be argued by fans, rightfully so given the circumstances, but the player can't push a non-player. He must keep his head.

Weapons, Weapons and more Weapons

Despite the loss, Browns fans saw David Njoku and Anthony Schwartz make an impact joining the rest of the established offensive stars in Cleveland. Despite Odell Beckham Jr. missing the game as he rehabs from injury and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the training camp star, only having one catch, Njoku and Schwartz showed that they could be important pieces to the offense. Njoku only had three receptions but gained 76 yards while the rookie Schwartz also had three receptions, for 69 yards, while also showing off his speed on his 17-yard run. Not every weapon can excel in the stat sheet every game but the Cleveland weapons are multiple even without Beckham on the field.

No Moral Victories BUT...

... the Cleveland Browns belonged on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs. While the outcome wasn't what the team wanted, the process was a quality one including holding the lead from their first drive until 7:04 seconds were left in the game. That is not a moral victory but a game the team can learn from. Knowing for certain that they belong with the Chiefs, not just because Mahomes was out in the 2020 playoffs, means a lot for this young Browns team.

