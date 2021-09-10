As the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs look to kickoff what both teams hope will be a Super Bowl season, injuries can always play a huge role in the results of a season. Last year, an injury to Patrick Mahomes gave the Browns a great chance to upset the Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. For Kansas City, injuries to their offensive line, seemingly, cost them in their loss to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

Entering the 2021 season, Cleveland made it a goal for the team to make it to Week 1 as healthy as possible. While they will be without a few players expected to make their initial 53-man roster, the Browns seem to have met their goal. Only OL Michael Dunn and rookie LB Tony Fields II are listed as out on the Browns Vs Chiefs final injury report.

A number of Cleveland players are listed as questionable including Odell Beckham Jr. and Grant Delpit who are both returning from season-ending injuries last season.

For Kansas City, the biggest story doesn’t show up on the injury report. As we have covered including updating this afternoon, SS Tyrann Mathieu has not been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list but must be by Saturday at 4 PM to play on Sunday.

The Chiefs only list OL Austin Blythe as out for Sunday with two others including edge rusher Frank Clark as questionable.

The final injury report can be found here:

The Browns are hopeful that all of their questionable players will be available Sunday but we will only find out, officially, around 3 PM. We will keep you updated with all the injury reports leading up to Sunday’s big Week 1 matchup.