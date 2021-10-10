Browns Vs Chargers Inactives: Clowney inactice, McKinley & Hance to start

The Cleveland Browns will be without a few key players in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With both teams coming in with a 3 – 1 record, Week 5 is an important week atop the AFC.

The following players will be inactive but were known prior to Sunday:

CB Greg Newsome II

LT Jedrick Wills

OL Chris Hubbard

Joining those three as inactive for this week will be the following including a big name on the defense:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DB Richard LeCounte III

LB Tony Fields II

DT Tommy Togiai

Clowney was noted as questionable going into the game, along with a variety of other players on the defense. Clowney and Fields are the only two of the seven defenders listed as questionable that will miss the game.

Clowney is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury.

Takk McKinley will start in place of Clowney with Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo getting his first activation this season.

At left tackle, Blake Hance will start in place of Wills with rookie James Hudson backing him up.

For the Chargers, the following are listed as inactive this week: