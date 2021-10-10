Browns Vs Chargers Inactives: Clowney inactice, McKinley & Hance to start
The Cleveland Browns will be without a few key players in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With both teams coming in with a 3 – 1 record, Week 5 is an important week atop the AFC.
The following players will be inactive but were known prior to Sunday:
CB Greg Newsome II
LT Jedrick Wills
OL Chris Hubbard
Joining those three as inactive for this week will be the following including a big name on the defense:
DB Richard LeCounte III
LB Tony Fields II
DT Tommy Togiai
Clowney was noted as questionable going into the game, along with a variety of other players on the defense. Clowney and Fields are the only two of the seven defenders listed as questionable that will miss the game.
Clowney is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury.
Takk McKinley will start in place of Clowney with Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo getting his first activation this season.
At left tackle, Blake Hance will start in place of Wills with rookie James Hudson backing him up.
For the Chargers, the following are listed as inactive this week:
QB Easton Stick
RB Justin Jackson
DB Trey Marshall
OL Brenden Jaimes
TE Tre’ McKitty