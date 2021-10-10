Browns Vs Chargers highlight: Chubb with a 52-yard TD run

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the NFL season. Both teams enter the week with a 3 – 1 record but the Browns go on the road with a lot of injuries impacting both sides of the ball.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are mostly healthy and playing some very good football early in the year.

Cleveland scored twice in the last minute of the first half. First, Kareem Hunt took it in for a score on fourth down. Then, the Browns defense forced a turnover leading to a Chase McLaughlin field goal to end the half.

After winning the coin toss to start the game, Cleveland took the second-half kick-off looking for a third straight score. On the fifth play of the half, Nick Chubb took a handoff to the right side, picked his way through the line of scrimmage before stiff-arming a defender and taking it for a 52-yard score:

Chubb now has over 100 yards rushing for the game.