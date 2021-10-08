Browns Vs Chargers: Final injury report full of concerns for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns travel to Los Angeles to face off with the Chargers in a Week 5 matchup of quality teams. The Chargers have put together a quality 3 – 1 with wins versus Washington, Kansas City and Las Vegas. The Browns played well against the Chiefs but loss then reeled off victories against Houston, Chicago and Minnesota.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, injuries for the visiting team are the big story. Against a quality opponent, the following are listed as out for Cleveland:

CB Greg Newsome II

OL Chris Hubbard

Newsome was expected to miss his second straight game but Hubbard, injured initially in Week 1, was expected to return by Week 4 or 5.

Instead, the Browns will be without their primary backup on the offensive line while still struggling with other injuries at the position. Just on that line, the following are listed as questionable for the game:

LT Jedrick Wills

C J.C. Tretter

Tretter did not participate in practice until Friday, when he was limited, while Wills was not able to practice at all this week. If Wills can’t play, either rookie James Hudson III or Blake Hance are expected to start at left tackle. With Joey Bosa on the other side, that could be problematic for the Browns offense.

Jack Conklin was limited all week but does not have an injury designation going into the game.

David Njoku is the only other offensive player listed as questionable.

The defense isn’t clear from injury concerns following the flight out to California. Seven (7!) defenders are listed as questionable for the game:

DE Myles Garrett

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Takk McKinley

CB Denzel Ward

CB Troy Hill

LB Malcolm Smith

LB Tony Fields II

Of that group, only Garrett did not participate in practice on Friday after not participating Wednesday and being limited Thursday. The other six were limited in practice on Friday.

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and Malik Jackson (rest) are also listed on the injury report but do not have injury designations going into the Week 5 matchup.

Of note for Cleveland, QB Baker Mayfield is not listed on the injury report despite his reported labrum tear.

For the Chargers, RB Justin Jackson is listed as doubtful while CB Chris Harris Jr. is listed as questionable for the game. No other Los Angeles player has an injury designation going into Sunday’s matchup.