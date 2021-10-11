Browns Vs Chargers: Everything we know in Cleveland loss

The Cleveland Browns lost a tough Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in a game they seemed to have control of most of the second half. Cleveland was either tied or leading Los Angeles starting with six minutes left in the second quarter until they lost the lead with 31 seconds left in the game.

An exciting game, the Chargers won 47 – 42 at home against the visiting Browns.

In the end, 531 yards of offense wasn’t enough to overcome the 493 yards from the home team. The Browns ran the ball well and didn’t turn the ball over. The Chargers just threw the ball more successfully, Justin Herbert toss it 398 yards with four touchdowns, overcoming an Austin Ekeler fumble for the game’s only turnover.

A key bogus pass interference call changed the game.

Here are immediate takeaways from the Week 5 loss for the Browns:

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt Can Always Carry the Offense

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

It has been true for weeks but the Browns offense continues to prove that a great rushing attack can carry an offense. Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown while Kareem Hunt had 12 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunt also chipped in with five receptions for 28 yards while Chubb had one for nine yards as well.

While the NFL continues to be a passing league, Chubb and Hunt are the cornerstones of the Cleveland offense. They carried Baker Mayfield in Week 4 and opened things up for the Browns passing game, and Mayfield’s good game, in Week 5.

Baker Mayfield Can Bounce Back

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While the revelation that he had a torn labrum helped explain some of Mayfield’s struggles the last couple of weeks, he was much improved this week. He completed his first nine passes (should have been 10 as Odell Beckham Jr. dropped a fourth down conversion).

Mayfield ended up 23 of 32 for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also did not throw an interception.

While the Browns passing game wasn’t explosive down the field, especially late in the game, Mayfield didn’t show any limitations unleashing a couple of deep throws.

Perhaps he has found comfort with the harness he is wearing and can return to the accurate player that started the season.

Bad Defense, Good Offense?

Much like the game against Kansas City and the first half against Houston, the Browns defense struggled against the Chargers. Herbert threw for almost 400 yards with four touchdowns while the rushing attack, including Herbert, rushed for over 100 yards as well.

Much of the passing yardage came on two big blown coverages by the Browns leaving Mike Williams wide open. Those two plays were not the only problem but they were big ones. Players were open throughout the game and Cleveland couldn’t get off the field on fourth downs.

Injuries played a role, for sure.

Injuries Everywhere

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

At one point, Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Troy Hill were in the medical tent during the game. Ward didn’t return and his designation of a neck injury is concerning. Williams and Hill returned to the game but were out at important parts.

Alongside those injuries, the Browns were without Greg Newsome II in the secondary and Jadeveon Clowney on the defensive line. Clowney’s injury led to Joe Jackson, waived earlier in the week and elevated from the practice squad late in the week, to be the team’s primary backup on the edge.

Anthony Walker seemed a step behind returning from injury as well for the defense.

Jarvis Landry and Jedrick Wills both missed the game on offense while Jack Conklin left Week 5 with an injury as well. The offense being successful despite missing both tackles, for some of the game, and Landry is quite impressive.

Jamie Gillan Time Coming to an End?

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns punted the ball three times and none of them resulted in what the team wanted. First Jamie Gillan punted it into the endzone, 53 yards, instead of pinning the Chargers deep.

The second Gillan punt traveled 39 yards given the Chargers the ball on the 39-yard line and the third Gillan punt went 42 yards and set up an 18-yard return giving the Chargers the ball in Browns territory leading to their game-clinching score.

After the muffed snap in Week 1 and, overall, poor punting since, Andrew Berry may need to look at punters as early as this week.

Kevin Stefanski Late Game Play Calling Questionable

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Outside of the terrible defensive pass interference and limited use of Odell Beckham Jr., the story coming out of the game will be the Cleveland offense late in the game.

Up one point, due to another missed extra point by the Chargers, Stefanski called a run to Hunt on 3rd and 9. Hunt got three yards which led to Gillan’s final, poor, punt.

While Cleveland did the right thing to carry Austin Ekeler into the endzone to give their offense a chance to win the game, Stefanski and Mayfield failed to capitalize. In fact, the play calling seemed closer to a team with the lead than one needing a touchdown with no timeouts left.

With 1:31 left, Mayfield and company squandered over a minute to gain 21 yards when they needed a touchdown. After spiking the ball with 27 seconds left, Mayfield threw three incompletions on deep balls with low probabilities for completion.

Just a poor finish to a game that Stefanski opened up calling perfectly.

