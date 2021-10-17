Browns Vs Cardinals Week 6 on going highlights

The Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 6. The Cardinals came in undefeated while the Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

With a myriad of injuries for the home team and the visitors without their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, it will be interesting how each team is impacted.

Without Nick Chubb, Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, Cleveland’s run game will depend on backups, creative play calling and Kareem Hunt to carry them. D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton will support Hunt.

For Arizona, multiple coaches will be responsible for putting together an offense and managing the game. With the wind whipping, will Kyler Murray and company be able to explosive in the pass game?

Here are all the Browns highlights for today’s game:

DPJ Touchdown

The Browns have struggled greatly throughout the start of the game. Down 20 – 0 into the second quarter, Baker Mayfield shook off an interception on the previous drive.

Kareem Hunt carried the offense on a drive that started with a first down pass to Odell Beckham Jr. and ended with a touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones:

Down 20 – 7 with a little over five minutes left in the first half, Cleveland needs to hold Arizona’s offense down because the Cardinals also get the ball at the start of the second half.

