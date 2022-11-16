Browns vs. Bills: 4 Observations from Wednesday’s injury report

The initial injury report for the Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been released. Needless to say, the list is long for both of these franchises on opposite ends of the spectrum through 10 weeks of their 2022 campaigns.

It was released earlier in the day that safety D’Anthony Bell, tight end David Njoku, and offensive guard Michael Dunn would not practice, but now we have the full list. What stands out from this initial injury report as the Browns make a last-ditch effort to save their season on what could be a very snowy day in Buffalo?

List

WATCH: Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice for first time

Browns Deshaun Watson

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a full participant

Browns vs. Bills

Browns vs. Bills. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the past two games, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice for the Browns. Given the struggles of Deion Jones, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Tony Fields, this is a welcomed sight for Joe Woods and his historically bad defense.

As the Browns play the last eight games of their season, they must enter evaluation mode. One of their main focuses should be on how Sione Takitaki and Owusu-Koramoah look together at the second level as Takitaki is set to become a free agent this offseason. The linebacker unit is salvageable if these two continue to prove they can play at a high level.

Getting back on the field, however, is step one for Owusu-Koramoah, and it looks as though he is trending in the right direction.

Story continues

Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller practice despite leaving the game vs. Dolphins

Browns vs. Bills

Browns vs. Bills. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller missed a few weeks leading up to the Dolphins game and then exited in the first quarter of this past weekend’s matchup. However, despite the consistent agony Teller seems to be suffering, he was not listed on the initial injury report today as he took the field.

The same can be said for left tackle Jedrick Wills as well. Leaving the game in the fourth quarter over the weekend, Wills was also at practice today and not listed on the injury report. This is good news as James Hudson looked overmatched in relief on a good sample size of snaps.

Jack Conklin was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury but was a full participant in practice. It is early in the week, but it looks like the Browns will have a fully healthy offensive line when they travel to Buffalo.

TE David Njoku still not back at practice

Browns vs. Bills

Browns vs. Bills. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Suffering a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, tight end David Njoku has missed the last two games. After three weeks total including the bye week, Njoku is still nursing his ankle. High ankle sprains are no joke, but it is blatantly obvious the Browns miss him on the field.

Harrison Bryant missed a big block on a 3rd and short that one of the better blocking tight ends in the league would have made. The offense has had a lack of a vertical attack with Njoku out, and they are missing a guy who was on pace for 1,000 yards before his injury.

The Browns are going to have to move the ball on the ground if there is snow on the ground. Forget what Njoku can do as a receiver, what he can do as a blocker will be of far greater importance should he be set for battle.

Bills enter this week quite banged up

Browns vs. Bills

Browns vs. Bills.

Luckily for the Browns, the Bills are just as banged up as they are entering the middle of the week. A bug is being passed around Buffalo, sidelining a chunk of their players. Their quarterback Josh Allen is far from healthy, and it showed against the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend as well.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, fullback Reggie Gilliam, cornerback Cam Lewis, and defensive end Gregory Rousseau all missed practice as well with non-illness-related injuries. It is still a long time until game time, but the Browns are not getting the healthiest version of these Bills.

Especially of Allen.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire