Browns vs. Bengals Week 18 kickoff time confirmed

The Cincinnati Bengals have been officially eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there’s still one more game to get through before the offseason officially begins and kickoff time has been officially confirmed.

In Week 18, the Bengals match up against their playoff-bound AFC North in-state rivals, the Cleveland Browns and kickoff will be at 1:00 p.m. Since the Browns have already earned a playoff spot, they will likely be resting many players because they are already locked into the No. 5 seed whether they beat the Bengals.

Cincinnati will continue to send Jake Browning out to lead the offense, who has been doing a solid job doing so in the absence of Joe Burrow after his surgery.

Currently sitting at 8-8 with no possibility of making the playoffs or jumping the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings, all the Bengals have to play for this weekend is to attempt to finish over .500 in what was in many ways a lost, unlucky season.

