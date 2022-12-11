Browns vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 14

The Cincinnati Bengals get a second shot at the Cleveland Browns this season on Sunday while playing host at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati lost the first encounter in Week 8, 32-13 and have otherwise greatly struggled against the Browns under Zac Taylor.

But despite the Browns getting Deshaun Watson back under center, the Bengals hope a recent hot streak and the offense living up to expectations with that revamped offensive line can do the trick.

If so, the Bengals would move to 9-4 and sit in a great spot for both the division and AFC as a whole.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 11 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 40 degrees

Referee: Jerome Boger

Odds: Bengals -5.5

