Browns vs. Bengals: Jerome Boger’s officiating crew gives little to enjoy in first half

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are at halftime of a relatively boring game as the score sits at just 13-3. This divisional matchup between the Browns vs. Bengals has been marred by a barrage of flags thrown by Jerome Boger and his crew. All-in-all, there have been 10 total flags thrown, seven of them on the Browns.

On the first scoring drive for Cincinnati as well, the Browns were penalized for a total of 58 yards in total. While a 15-yard roughing the punter call was warranted, the Bengals got a gift on a 33-yard defensive pass interference call down the field, and a Browns’ sack was negated on a soft hands to the face call. Right before the half, another huge third down sack was negated by offsetting penalties as well. The Bengals then went on to score.

This game has been an unwatchable product due to the control the officials are showing with their yellow flags.

