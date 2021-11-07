Browns Vs Bengals: Highlights for Cleveland’s Week 9 matchup

The Cleveland Browns are facing off with the Cincinnati Bengals in an important AFC North matchup. In a rarity, the Battle of Ohio is between two teams still competing for a playoff spot in the middle of the season.

The loser of the game could be at the bottom of the division. The winner of the game will keep themselves in a position to win the division.

The Bengals, fresh off a loss to the lowly New York Jets have had some big wins already this year while the Browns have had a lot of struggles against good teams. Cleveland is hoping to leave the drama of Odell Beckham Jr. from this week behind them and start moving in the right direction for the 2021 season.

We will keep track of all the Browns highlights here for you to watch:

Denzel Ward's 100 yard INT Return for TD

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns defense started on the field with the Bengals driving partially thanks to multiple unforced defensive errors. With Joe Burrow looking to put an early score on the board, he attempted to force a pass in at the endzone. Denzel Ward, returning from injury, made a great break on the ball and took it back the distance:

A huge turn in momentum as the home team thought they would get points on their opening drive and, instead, the visitors got the first score. After winning the coin toss, the Browns got the first score and will get the ball after halftime.

