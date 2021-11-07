Browns Vs Bengals: Game day inactives
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off in an important game in the AFC North in just over an hour. While the Browns have struggled this season, the Bengals have been a big surprise to many. With a win, Cleveland would pull into a tie with Cincinnati at 5 – 4. With a loss, the Browns season spiral will continue.
Going into the game, Cleveland had quite a few players questionable for the game. Earlier, we looked at a report that said three starters would be active for the game.
Was that report accurate? Here are today’s game-day inactives for Browns versus Bengals:
Cleveland
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
CB Herb Miller
OL Hjalte Froholdt
TE Miller Forristall
DE Joe Jackson
DT Tommy Togiai
DT Andrew Billings
Cincinnati
OL Fred Johnson
CB Vernon Hargreaves
WR Trenton Irwin
WR Auden Tate
DE Cam Sample
Kickoff from southwest Ohio is just over an hour away. Will injuries play a role in the outcome? Many weeks in the NFL, they do. Stayed tuned here for more coverage of the game and follow us @TheBrownsWire on Twitter for in-game thoughts.