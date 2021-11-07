Browns Vs Bengals: Game day inactives

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals face off in an important game in the AFC North in just over an hour. While the Browns have struggled this season, the Bengals have been a big surprise to many. With a win, Cleveland would pull into a tie with Cincinnati at 5 – 4. With a loss, the Browns season spiral will continue.

Going into the game, Cleveland had quite a few players questionable for the game. Earlier, we looked at a report that said three starters would be active for the game.

Was that report accurate? Here are today’s game-day inactives for Browns versus Bengals:

Cleveland

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Herb Miller

OL Hjalte Froholdt

TE Miller Forristall

DE Joe Jackson

DT Tommy Togiai

DT Andrew Billings

Cincinnati

OL Fred Johnson

CB Vernon Hargreaves

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Auden Tate

DE Cam Sample

Kickoff from southwest Ohio is just over an hour away. Will injuries play a role in the outcome? Many weeks in the NFL, they do.