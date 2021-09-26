Browns Vs Bears highlight: Back to back sacks

The Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 looking to take their record to 2 – 1 early in 2021. The Browns expectations have taken a bit of a hit so far this season with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and their win being more difficult than expected.

Against Chicago, Cleveland gets a chance against rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The mobile, strong-armed Fields could make things difficult for the Browns struggling defense but Baker Mayfield leads a great offense that should be able to make up for the defense, if needed.

With the offense out of sorts early in the game, the defense has done well to keep the Bears from doing much. Following the Browns tying the game, the defense shut things down with back to back sacks from rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Myles Garrett:

JOK + Myles. Pressures turning into sacks this week. #Browns pic.twitter.com/H8S3w0Z3xG — OBR Film Breakdown (@TheOBRFilmBDN) September 26, 2021

The rookie linebacker has been flying all over the field in the game including making plays in the backfield and this sack. Garrett continues to cause havoc for most offenses.