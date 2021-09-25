Browns Vs. Bears: Final injury report
Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears could be more interesting than many think. The matchup between the two teams could set up the Bears to stay in the game while the Browns defense struggles to get stops at the most important times.
In the final injury report, the home team listed a couple of players as out already along with starters Jarvis Landry and Anthony Walker, both on the injured reserve:
OL Chris Hubbard
LB Sione Takitaki
The team has two starting offensive linemen listed as questionable as well:
C J.C. Tretter
LT Jedrick Wills
If either or both are out, the Cleveland offense could struggle in both phases.
The visiting team from Chicago lists their starting quarterback out for Sunday and one of their starting safeties as doubtful:
QB Andy Dalton
S Tashaun Gipson
The Bears also listed seven players as questionable in Friday’s final report:
DL Akiem Hicks
S Eddie Jackson
WR Darnell Mooney
LB Jeremiah Attaochu
WR Marquise Goodwin
DL Bilal Nichols
Since the final report, the Bears have listed Goldman as out for the game. Goldman didn’t travel with the team.