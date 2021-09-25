Browns Vs Bears: What can we expect from Justin Fields?

The Cleveland Browns are now sitting at 1-1 after an uninspiring win over the Houston Texans last week, but a win is a win and Cleveland got out of there with a 31-21 victory.

The Browns will now be playing the Chicago Bears who are also sitting at 1-1 and also coming off a week much like Cleveland where they got a win, but unimpressively coming over the Cincinnati Bengals to a tune of 20-17.

The Browns are a 7.5 point favorite over Chicago and one of the reasons the spread is so large is that we are getting a glimpse of new first round rookie Justin Fields as the full time starter. Fields didn’t exactly win the job as Andy Dalton suffered an injury, but it is a general consensus that Fields is a special talent.

We are going to breakdown two things that Justin Fields does extremely well and one thing that Cleveland can take advantage of.

Strength: Arm Strength

If you need to see evidence of Justin Fields and his elite arm strength, just click on his game against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoffs semifinal. In 2019, which was his first year as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Fields was the first player in Big Ten history to pass for 40 touchdown passes and rush for ten more. Last season, Fields completed 70.2% of his passes and had an impressive 9.3 yards per attempt. https://twitter.com/OhioStateOnBTN/status/1376956467828326402

Strength: Size

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) stands in the pocket to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime.

Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

I debated highlighting Fields' athletic ability, but there are many quarterbacks that the Browns face with great athletic ability including the best twice a year in Lamar Jackson, but Fields has unique size and he's built like a guy who can take a beating and get right back up. At the combine, Fields measured in at 6'3" and 227 pounds and that is the kind of size that isn't easy to take down. https://twitter.com/WZCoblayne/status/1387999922859950087

Weakness: Likely not ready for big stage

Fields checks every physical box that one can ask for in an All-Pro level quarterback, but he was labeled a developmental prospect for good reason and he may not be ready to play in the NFL just yet. Besides Clemson, Fields struggled against all of the other top competition Ohio State played last season. Now he was hurt against Alabama and Chris Olave missed the Northwestern game, but even against Indiana we saw Fields toss three interceptions. Fields is going to be a great NFL quarterback, is he even average yet? https://twitter.com/Peter_Bukowski/status/1440015848966660101

