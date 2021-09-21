Browns Vs. Bears: How Chicago has scored so far in 2021

As the Cleveland Browns get ready to face off with the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL season, the talk all week will be about the visiting team’s quarterback situation. As we shared yesterday, it looks like rookie Justin Fields will start at quarterback in his return to the state of Ohio.

Bears fans, and many nationally, have been calling for this move but head coach Matt Nagy isn’t making the move permanent. Instead, only Dalton’s injury has forced his hand to go with the rookie.

With both teams sitting at 1 – 1 on the young season and both coming off victories, a Week 3 victory could go a long way toward setting the direction of the first part of the season.

In preparation, we took a look back at Chicago’s first two games and how they scored their points:

On Offense

The Bears offense seems held back by their quarterback play but the play of the offensive line could be an even bigger problem. The offense has scored only two touchdowns this season. In Week 1, Chicago had a nine-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a three-yard David Montgomery run up the middle. In Week 2, the Bears took the opening possession and marched 75 yards on nine plays ending with an 11-yard Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Allen Robinson. The longest play on either touchdown drive was a 17-yard completion but even that wasn't a long, explosive pass down the field. Instead, the Bears have scored on offense primarily through short plays. For the season, the Bears have two plays over 20 yards. A pass of 21 yards to Mooney and a Montgomery run of 41 yards. Very little explosiveness from the Chicago offense which points to offensive line and quarterback play, along with some limited play calling.

On Defense

The Bears defense got on the board early in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 victory. Roquan Smith picked off Joe Burrow and took the return 53 yards for the touchdown. On the season, Chicago has forced four turnovers all of them in Week 2 against Cincinnati. Despite the presence of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the team only have a combined five sacks in two games with three coming against the Bengals. A solid defense whose early season numbers are buoyed by their Week 2 opponent.

On Special Teams

Two weeks in, the Bears leading scoring is kicker Cairo Santos with 10 points. Santos is a perfect two for two on field goals, both under 30 yards, and is a perfect four for four on extra points. Khalil Herbert had a big 50-yard kick return, something the Browns will have to be aware of, while the team is only returned one point, and fair caught another.

