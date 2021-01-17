Browns victimized by the worst rule in football, just ask Twitter…

It’s not often that everyone watching a game has the exact same reaction at the same time to a call in a game. But that’s exactly what happened in the Browns-Chiefs matchup in the AFC divisional round matchup.

Browns WR Rashard Higgins was poised to score a touchdown just before halftime. As he extended the ball out to try and get into the end zone, Chiefs safety Nick Sorensen created a fumble by leading with the crown of his helmet into Higgins’ helmet. The ball rolled out of bounds in the end zone, creating a touchback for Kansas City.

Twitter unloaded in unison on what is apparently the consensus “worst rule in football”, aside from the missed helmet-to-helmet infraction that created the situation:

.@browns getting screwed by the worst rule in football — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 17, 2021

WORST RULE EVER!! — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 17, 2021

there are two kinds of people: those who hate the fumble touchback rule and people who are wrong — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 17, 2021

#Browns victimized by the most unjust rule in the NFL. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) January 17, 2021

God that’s such a dumb rule. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 17, 2021

It is the dumbest rule in football. There’s not even a close second. — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) January 17, 2021

WHEN I RUN FOR PRESIDENT, I WILL CHANGE THE FUMBLE OUT OF THE END ZONE (or off the pylon) IS A TOUCHBACK RULE.#Zemek2024 — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 17, 2021

Here comes the worst rule in football… Also how is Sorenson not leading with the crown of his helmet? Didn't look like a legal tackle to me AT ALL — Will Gavin (@WillGav) January 17, 2021