Browns victimized by the worst rule in football, just ask Twitter…
It’s not often that everyone watching a game has the exact same reaction at the same time to a call in a game. But that’s exactly what happened in the Browns-Chiefs matchup in the AFC divisional round matchup.
Browns WR Rashard Higgins was poised to score a touchdown just before halftime. As he extended the ball out to try and get into the end zone, Chiefs safety Nick Sorensen created a fumble by leading with the crown of his helmet into Higgins’ helmet. The ball rolled out of bounds in the end zone, creating a touchback for Kansas City.
Twitter unloaded in unison on what is apparently the consensus “worst rule in football”, aside from the missed helmet-to-helmet infraction that created the situation:
.@browns getting screwed by the worst rule in football
— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 17, 2021
WORST RULE EVER!!
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 17, 2021
there are two kinds of people: those who hate the fumble touchback rule and people who are wrong
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 17, 2021
#Browns victimized by the most unjust rule in the NFL.
— Tom Reed (@treed1919) January 17, 2021
God that’s such a dumb rule.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 17, 2021
It is the dumbest rule in football. There’s not even a close second.
— Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) January 17, 2021
WHEN I RUN FOR PRESIDENT, I WILL CHANGE THE FUMBLE OUT OF THE END ZONE (or off the pylon) IS A TOUCHBACK RULE.#Zemek2024
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 17, 2021
Here comes the worst rule in football…
Also how is Sorenson not leading with the crown of his helmet? Didn't look like a legal tackle to me AT ALL
— Will Gavin (@WillGav) January 17, 2021
WORST RULE IN FOOTBALL. GET RID OF IT @NFL. GET RID OF IT @NFL.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 17, 2021