Browns to unveil Otto Graham statue at stadium

The Browns will honor one of the greatest players in NFL history with a statue. The question is: What took so long?

Owners owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam announced Tuesday they will unveil a statue of Otto Graham at FirstEnergy Stadium during the Browns’ Fantennial Weekend Sept. 6-8.

“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, we are honored to pay tribute to Otto Graham with this timeless sculpture that will properly recognize him not only as one of the Browns’ top players but also as one of pro football’s greatest all-time quarterbacks,” the Haslams said in a statement. “This year’s Alumni Weekend will be truly special as we welcome many of our Browns Legends back home in Cleveland, as well as have the opportunity to thank and host many members of Otto Graham’s family.”

Graham is one of the best quarterbacks in the game’s history and undoubtedly will have a place on the NFL’s list of 100 greatest players.

He was a member of the first Browns team in 1946 and played all 10 of his professional seasons in Cleveland. The Browns appeared in 10 consecutive title games with Graham at quarterback, winning four All-America Football Conference championships (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949) and three NFL Championships (1950, 1954, 1955).

Graham, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965, died in 2003 at the age of 82.