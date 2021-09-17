The Browns are unprecedented favorites over the Texans in Week 2

When the Cleveland Browns kick off the home slate for 2021 on Sunday against the Houston Texans, they will do something they have never done since returning to the field in 1999.

The Browns are currently 12.5-point favorites to beat the Texans in Week 1 at most sportsbooks, including our friends at tipico. It represents the biggest margin the Browns have been favored by since the team came back to life in 1999, as noted by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Texans are 1-0 and pounded Jacksonville in Week 1, which makes the huge spread seem even more bullish for the Browns. Cleveland’s biggest margin as a favorite in 2020, when the team made the postseason for the first time since 2002, was 7.5 over the Bengals in Week 7 — a game in Cincinnati the Browns won by just three points.