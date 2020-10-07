Browns are underdogs to Colts despite 3-game win streak

The Cleveland Browns have not been 3-1 since the 2001 season. Riding high off a three-game win streak, Kevin Stefanski’s team is quickly becoming a popular darling amongst the national media.

But the bookmakers still don’t buy it.

At BetMGM, the Browns are 2-point underdogs in Week 5 to the visiting Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are also 3-1 and winners of three in a row, most recently knocking off the previously unbeaten Chicago Bears, 19-11.

The game features a relatively low over/under point total of just 46.5. The Browns covered that on their own in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but the Colts defense is rated at or near the best in several statistical metrics.

