Browns UDFA profile: Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Some were shocked when the Cleveland Browns decided not to draft a linebacker in the 2023 NFL draft when they don’t have a long-term answer at middle linebacker. However, they did add an intriguing player post-draft signing the undrafted linebacker from Utah Mohamoud Diabate.

Diabate is a guy that places with physicality and has great range moving from sideline to sideline and in coverage. He showcased his speed and athleticism during the testing process receiving a 9.11 Relative Athletic Score.

Thought he needs to clean up some things when in zone coverage he has the speed and athleticism in man coverage to be pretty effective and it shows up on his tape. When he is playing downhill in the run game that is where he is the best showcasing his speed and physicality.

It will be hard for Diabate to make the roster but his skill set would be perfect for special teams. If he can show he can be an effective special teams player he could make the practice squad or 53-man roster as a developmental player that could give quality snaps down the road.

More Scouting Reports!

