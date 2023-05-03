Browns: UDFA LB Mohamoud Diabate named player to watch

The 2023 NFL draft came to a close, and there is always a mad race to sign undrafted free agents afterward. For the Cleveland Browns, they shoveled out a ton of money to Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to get him to training camp. And Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon thinks he has a chance to make an impact:

“Diabate is a former EDGE who converted to inside linebacker, but he’s built more like a tall safety (he’s 6-3/229). Moves very well in space and can both blitz and cover, making Diabate an ideal sub-package player who offers a ton of potential on special teams units.”

With both Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki suffering season-ending injuries, Diabate could end up making the initial 53-man roster until both players are healthy. With the sheer athleticism to compete, Diabate can at least contribute on special teams when suited up.

More!

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2023 NFL draft What picks do the Browns own in the 2024 NFL draft? Browns favored to win 10+ games from FanDuel Browns stay close to home, invite Baldwin-Wallace standout to rookie minicamp Dane Brugler gives Browns a top 10 grade for their 2023 NFL draft haul

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire