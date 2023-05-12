Browns get two prime-time games in 2023, two flex games

The Cleveland Browns have a roster that has loads of potential, and the NFL recognizes that. As the NFL released the 2023 schedule, the Browns have been given two prime-time games. First, the Browns will go on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Then as the season comes to a close, the Browns will once again play in a prime-time game, taking on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

On top of these two prime-time games, the Browns have the potential for another as there are two flex-schedule games on their agenda. Both Week 15 against the Chicago Bears and Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals (which could have big-time implications) are still to be determined.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire