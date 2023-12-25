Browns Twitter reacts to Christmas Eve victory over the Texans for win 10

What a day for the Cleveland Browns on the road in Houston as they secured a decisive victory. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the score at the end would suggest with two late scores against backups for the Texans. Quarterback Joe Flacco continues to tell Father time to leave him alone with another 300-yard passing game, with over 250 going to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

You could tell from the first play that Cooper and Flacco were in sync as the pair created big play after big play. It feels like we have not had a quarterback playing at a level like this consistently for a month since the return, it has been fun to watch.

The defense heard all of the noise about being unable to perform at a high level on the road. Though Myles Garrett didn’t get home Za’Darius Smith and company took care of that. The passing defense had one of its best coverage days to get the win, here is how Browns’ Twitter reacted.

God that quote is so good. It's not football speak, it's the gods honest truth. The Browns can beat anyone. https://t.co/c9Ep55QJDX — Andrew Spayde (@AndrewSpayde) December 24, 2023

I had my concerns about Joe Flacco's longevity at age 38, i'm glad to have been wrong on that. his 4th start of the season has been by far his best one, honestly as good as he's looked since 2012-13 he's not aging .. he's actually getting better it's insane — Quincy Carrier (@Kwen_C) December 24, 2023

It’s not hyperbole to say that Joe Flacco might be the best QB for the Cleveland Browns since the return. The poise. The presence. The performance. Exactly what this team needed at exactly the right time. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) December 24, 2023

This Browns team is so much fun to cheer for. — meredith 🫶🏼 (@MKonSports) December 24, 2023

My god Joe Flacco is absolutely dealing today #DawgPound — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) December 24, 2023

I think I am going to use part of my Christmas bonus to go to the Browns game on Thursday 🎅🏻🎄 — John (@JohnHillbery) December 24, 2023

Browns can now clinch on Thursday. Win and IN on TNF. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 24, 2023

oh btw, they are winning out. — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 24, 2023

AI is out of control 😂 pic.twitter.com/XBPJafCZyp — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 24, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 1st round pick to get Amari Cooper from Oakland. The Cleveland Browns traded a 5th round pick to get Amari Cooper from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/6ACiLK8NgI — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 24, 2023

Kevin Stefanski has tied Bill Belichick for career wins as Cleveland Browns head coach (36 in regular season, 1 in postseason) #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/6LtzYYQFMZ — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) December 25, 2023

When my kids ask about Christmas Eve Amari: pic.twitter.com/x2p2MiuDfq — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) December 24, 2023

Cleveland Browns fans going to TNF here is a pro tip, pack a bag of cough drops, that will keep the BARKING going LONGER and STRONGER than just beer and water will. (and it's much cheaper) — Quincy Carrier (@Kwen_C) December 24, 2023

The Browns have now beaten Zac Taylor, Kyle Shanahan, Shane Steichen, John Harbaugh and DeMeco Ryans, all candidates for Coach of the Year. That's 5 of their 10 wins. That should seal it for Kevin Stefanski. — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) December 24, 2023

I love this Browns team so much. Never seen a team this bonded and resilient. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/mkHZmZGeNE — Big Mike (@big_mike9169) December 25, 2023

I’ve come back down to reality. Can’t believe the Browns are 10-5 Joe Flacco is elite Amari Cooper was a fleece Kevin Stefanski is your coach of the year — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) December 24, 2023

The Browns are putting the worst beat down on the Texans I've ever seen in the history of the NFL. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 24, 2023

We've paid our dues. Browns fans deserve to watch games like this.

Merry Christmas! Go Browns!!#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/sphHXAlr8c — Jason Hand @BrownsHuddle (@BrownsHuddle) December 24, 2023

A Browns playoff run? How could it be so? It comes without Watson, Chubb, Conklin, Jones, Wills, Phillips, McLeod, Grant, Delpit, Walker, Hopkins and Okoronkwo…. pic.twitter.com/4YcJkbYZvI — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 24, 2023

I’m so happy. And I’m so happy for every one of you. This is just so fun. Who would’ve thought. Go Browns ❤️❤️❤️ — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) December 24, 2023

Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper on the Brownspic.twitter.com/3uT0Lq6gAp — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) December 24, 2023

Only Browns player to have back to back 1,000 yard seasons receiving Most receiving yards in a game by a Browns player (265 yards) In a year ravaged by injuries- Amari Cooper having the best 2yr run by a Browns WR is refreshing #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/I7jGbLYNpw — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 24, 2023

Amari Cooper heading to the Browns locker room after a record performance #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/1lXD0ZZd06 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) December 24, 2023

All of a sudden

Everyone loves the

Cleveland Browns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/FtkzLI95tr — Roger 1st in Cuyahoga Falls (@Roger1stCFalls) December 24, 2023

Joe Flacco throwing to Amari Cooper on 4th down with Browns up 14 with 2 minutes left pic.twitter.com/BwyDms9UmD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 24, 2023

