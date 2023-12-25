Advertisement

Browns Twitter reacts to Christmas Eve victory over the Texans for win 10

Jacob Roach
·5 min read

What a day for the Cleveland Browns on the road in Houston as they secured a decisive victory. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the score at the end would suggest with two late scores against backups for the Texans. Quarterback Joe Flacco continues to tell Father time to leave him alone with another 300-yard passing game, with over 250 going to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

You could tell from the first play that Cooper and Flacco were in sync as the pair created big play after big play. It feels like we have not had a quarterback playing at a level like this consistently for a month since the return, it has been fun to watch.

The defense heard all of the noise about being unable to perform at a high level on the road. Though Myles Garrett didn’t get home Za’Darius Smith and company took care of that. The passing defense had one of its best coverage days to get the win, here is how Browns’ Twitter reacted.

[lawrence-auto-related count=1]

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1362]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire