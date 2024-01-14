Browns Twitter reacts to the brutal end of the 2023 season vs. Texans

What a ride the 2023 season was for the Cleveland Browns as they overcame every piece of adversity thrown at them in the regular season despite a loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

They lost their top three starting tackles, franchise quarterback, and the best running back in the league but found their way to 11 wins and a playoff birth.

Joe Flacco came off the couch and for a month in a half the offense was on a run we haven’t seen in years. But it all came to an end on Saturday as the home team Texans dominated the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The turnover bug finally bit Flacco and the Browns as he threw two pick-sixes on back-to-back drives in the second half. The defense could not get pressure on CJ Stroud who stood back there and destroyed the Browns all game long. Let’s take a look at what Browns’ Twitter had to say after the brutal loss to end the season.

If your take after this season is “fire Stefanski” you should probably start rooting for another football team. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) January 14, 2024

it took 0.0 seconds for people to return to their “fire stefanski” tweets 🙄🙄 — Abby Mueller (@abby_mueller_) January 14, 2024

From the moment that Nick Chubbs' knee went out, everything else we got from this team was gravy. — Dawg Nature (@DawgNature) January 14, 2024

Get Juan thornmid outta here.

Settle a deal and cut Conklin.

Restructure everybody on the roster.

Trade newsome on outta here and slide cam into the slot.

Resign Amari.

What else. — Ad (@adam_haas6) January 14, 2024

Unpopular opinion: I would’ve rather lost this game in a heartbreaking fashion than a blow out embarrassment. — bri (@breezyCLE) January 13, 2024

Fantastic year for the Browns. To do that, and get here, with your fourth quarterback, and fourth and fifth tackles, and fourth and fifth safeties … and on and on … people in Cleveland should be excited about the future. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2024

Just wanna take the time to say thank you to my beloved Cleveland Browns!! Yeah,we lost today and our magical season came to an abrupt halt, but I'm beyond proud of this team,we've had some devastating losses this year and we willed our way to the postseason!! We'll b back!! #D4L pic.twitter.com/zjpXIRovvX — The Black Big Chuck #D4L (@Chuc_9600) January 14, 2024

I love this team with my whole heart. However, it is hard for me to ever think we’ll ever win it all. I’m not mad that we lost. This team has battled lots of adversity all year. I’m mad at the way we lost. That was an embarrassment. #DawgPound — Jake (@JSamulakCLE) January 14, 2024

Today sucked huge but it was still an amazing season for all that happened. I will never forget it. #DawgPound — Jason Hand @BrownsHuddle (@BrownsHuddle) January 14, 2024

Still never forget the stretch of games by Flacco. Was so much fun to watch. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) January 13, 2024

Obviously a rough finish… But thank you Joe Flacco for an incredible run and congrats to the @Browns on an improbably successful season. This is a special group.#UMatter#DawgPound — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 14, 2024

browns had a lot of balls bounce their way this season. i guess the football gods decided to reverse that tonight — Abby Mueller (@abby_mueller_) January 13, 2024

It could be worse, guys. We could be the Panthers. — Stinny (@Lynchables_) January 14, 2024

Doesn’t matter who the Browns played today, they would have lost to anyone with the way they played. — Joe B (@JoeB_inCLE) January 14, 2024

Hey, it was an amazing run guys. We have so much to be thankful for and proud of this season. This is the game where it finally caught up to us. This the game where “Heart” and play calling can’t make up for all of the injuries and inexperience. We can’t be mad at Joe Flacco… — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) January 13, 2024

There’s only one way to describe the end of the #Browns season:#gpodawund — Michael Keefe (@GarageBeersMike) January 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire