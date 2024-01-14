Advertisement

Browns Twitter reacts to the brutal end of the 2023 season vs. Texans

What a ride the 2023 season was for the Cleveland Browns as they overcame every piece of adversity thrown at them in the regular season despite a loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

They lost their top three starting tackles, franchise quarterback, and the best running back in the league but found their way to 11 wins and a playoff birth.

Joe Flacco came off the couch and for a month in a half the offense was on a run we haven’t seen in years. But it all came to an end on Saturday as the home team Texans dominated the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The turnover bug finally bit Flacco and the Browns as he threw two pick-sixes on back-to-back drives in the second half. The defense could not get pressure on CJ Stroud who stood back there and destroyed the Browns all game long. Let’s take a look at what Browns’ Twitter had to say after the brutal loss to end the season.

 

