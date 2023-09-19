Browns Twitter lets it out after the gruesome injury to Browns Nick Chubb

When running back Nick Chubb didn’t get up, holding his knee, everyone on the sideline of the Cleveland Browns collectively held their breath. Chubb is one of if not the best running backs in the NFL and is a consistent force for the Browns’ offense. He has already been ruled out of this game.

As the team struggles to figure it out offensively they will now be without their best weapon maybe for the rest of the season. At first, ESPN would not show the replay as they said it was too gruesome to show though they would later show a sped-up version.

There isn’t a fan of the Cleveland Browns that doesn’t love Nick Chubb as he has just been fantastic so far in his career. The team will now look to second-year players Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. to carry the load as they likely will add another to the roster this week.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the running back injury.

Bro no way… — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb is the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. Distraught. Heal fast.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JRNyLuOMtS — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 19, 2023

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb doesn't deserve this. He is the nicest dude ever. Works hard, reps the city of Cleveland and his family so well. This is so sad, I am so bummed for him — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) September 19, 2023

The #Browns have already ruled out RB Nick Chubb with a knee injury so gruesome that ABC chose not to show the replay. An awful scene for one of the NFL's best backs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2023

I’m genuinely sick right now.. why Nick Chubb of all athletes one of the most universally liked guys in football — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb, never want to see that. 🙏🏽 — Kyler Murray (@K1) September 19, 2023

Just the worst feeling. Gutted for Nick Chubb. Hope Minkah is ok. Injuries suck man.

They absolutely suck. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb is like, America's running back. He's awesome, he's not cocky, he doesn't celebrate, he can absolutely destroy your defense and he will barely say a word after doing it. EVERYONE likes him and respects him. This is just the worst. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) September 19, 2023

I don’t root for specific teams, but I absolutely cheer for players and Nick Chubb is a family favorite in our house. Such a devastating injury. Hate it for him. pic.twitter.com/WNhscqc14f — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 19, 2023

the dawg pound loves you, nick. sending all the love and prayers. my heart hurts @NickChubb pic.twitter.com/ry6UrT6Xh2 — ansley (@ansleymarie__) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb don’t deserve this, man. One of the best players, and people, in the NFL. Hope he makes a full recovery. — Colb (@___Colb___) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb is the kind of player that fans love, players love, coaches love. Not just on the #Browns, either. He's all about football all the time and there's no questioning his dedication to the game. To see someone like that go down with such a tough injury is gutting. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

Goddamnit there are few football players on earth who give me more joy than Nick Chubb. I'm sick for him. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 19, 2023

Anyone who’s ever listened to our show knows how I feel about Nick Chubb. He’s one of the truly special players in the league. Absolutely gutted for him. The NFL is what it is because of players like him. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 19, 2023

Browns fans seeing Nick Chubb injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb. God is right there with you! Role model🙏🏽 — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) September 19, 2023

I get that we’re supposed to be unbiased impartial journalists. But Nick Chubb is everything football is supposed to be. The way he runs, the way he works, the teammate he is… I feel so deflated. And am praying for a miracle. #Browns 💔 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb is one of the most talented, fun to watch players in this league. This sucks so bad — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 19, 2023

I’m physically ill. Nick Chubb got Willis McGahee’d. Fucking nauseating. — La Mole (@FranmilsEyebrow) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb was the only thing that was working for this offense. The passing game is going to have to figure it out or it’s going to be a long season. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 19, 2023

The city is praying for Nick Chubb tonight. We stand with you brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) September 19, 2023

I’m pretty desensitized to injuries in football. It happens frequently and you know the risks that occur when you play. The nick Chubb injury has hit me harder than any other football injury that hasn’t happened to a high schooler I’ve coached in maybe five years? Maybe longer? — Coach Papa John (@CoachPapaJohn) September 19, 2023

