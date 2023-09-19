Advertisement
Browns star RB Nick Chubb carted off field with leg injury

Browns Twitter lets it out after the gruesome injury to Browns Nick Chubb

Jacob Roach
When running back Nick Chubb didn’t get up, holding his knee, everyone on the sideline of the Cleveland Browns collectively held their breath. Chubb is one of if not the best running backs in the NFL and is a consistent force for the Browns’ offense. He has already been ruled out of this game.

As the team struggles to figure it out offensively they will now be without their best weapon maybe for the rest of the season. At first, ESPN would not show the replay as they said it was too gruesome to show though they would later show a sped-up version.

There isn’t a fan of the Cleveland Browns that doesn’t love Nick Chubb as he has just been fantastic so far in his career. The team will now look to second-year players Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. to carry the load as they likely will add another to the roster this week.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the running back injury.

 

