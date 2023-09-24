Browns Twitter flames NFL officials after robbing Amari Cooper of a touchdown vs. Titans

The Cleveland Browns are in a heated battle with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. And while the Browns lead at home by a score of 13-3, the NFL officials robbed wide receiver Amari Cooper of a potential touchdown by egregiously blowing dead a catch and run where he was running free down the sidelines.

After finding himself on the receiving end of a deep ball from quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cooper was running down the sideline with one man to beat. However, out of nowhere, an official blew the play dead, stating the Cleveland wide receiver stepped out of bounds.

There is one problem, however: Cooper was a solid 12 inches from the white of the sideline. Unfortunately, this is not a reviewable play and it cost the Browns a massive chunk of yards and perhaps a touchdown. They then settled for a field goal on the drive.

As always, Browns Twitter is never shy about putting officials on blast. Here are some of the best tweets from this debacle.

Amari Cooper was ruled out of bounds on this play… 🤔🤔

pic.twitter.com/gU9VEUqBJY — PFF (@PFF) September 24, 2023

Speaking of getting robbed! What are the refs looking at here!? Amari Cooper CLEARLY in boundspic.twitter.com/TKkAOL8hhj — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 24, 2023

Refs cost the #Browns and Amari Cooper a touchdown by blowing the whistle. SMH #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/sWma4AykI7 — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 24, 2023

Browns fans should be livid! Deshaun Watson throws an absolutely beautiful ball to Amari Cooper which may have scored, but the refs blow an inadvertent whistle, thinking Cooper stepped out of bounds. Play dead. pic.twitter.com/prN36DSiZk — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 24, 2023

.@NFLOfficiating hey I saw that ref place an under of Amari Cooper receiving yds at the Jack last night — Gabe (@gabeybrazy) September 24, 2023

The more they show the replay of that Cooper catch, the more annoyed I get. That ref was just feet from Cooper and somehow blew it. — Dawg Pound Daily (@dawgpounddaily) September 24, 2023

The refs after calling Cooper out of bounds when he very clearly wasn’t pic.twitter.com/4yp5XmnnTL — football jam (@jamieerayee) September 24, 2023

Ref staring directly at the play and still called Amari Cooper out of bounds. Horrendous pic.twitter.com/OttSNaJx3f — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 24, 2023

What that ref was watching when he called Amari Cooper out of bounds. #Browns

pic.twitter.com/oA5xG8Lt5J — Brandon JoeFish 💀 🐟 (@BrandonJoefish) September 24, 2023

That sideline ref needs glasses. Amari Cooper didn't even come CLOSE of stepping out of bounds. Cooper just got robbed a TD due to the ref completely blowing that call. Inexcusable, NFL. #Browns should have 6 more points right now.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 24, 2023

Refs just made the worst call of the season in Titans/Browns Ruled that Cooper stepped out of bounds when he didn’t (and it wasn’t even close). Would’ve been a touchdown How you don’t let that play out, I have no clue, but that’s atrocious. Browns have a legitimate gripe — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) September 24, 2023

Not only was that a horrible call by the refs on Amari Cooper's foot, but it's also dumb as hell. If it's close, let him go and then the opposing team can challenge. That's how the system works. Instead, they blow a play dead and no chance to fix it. #Browns — Jack Gorman (@LWOSJackGorman) September 24, 2023

The ref that just ridiculously called Amari Cooper out of bounds needs to be suspended next week. Don’t call what u don’t see. Sports don’t need refs who make “anticipation calls.” #NFL #Browns #Titans — ML (@montanabirdie) September 24, 2023

Can’t tell me the refs don’t got it out for the Browns — 🥃👀🥃 (@StayChill_P) September 24, 2023

Refs gotta be told to rob the browns at all cost smh — Darwin Dixon (@darwind2) September 24, 2023

It's seriously about time refs are held accountable for crap like this #Browns #DawgPound https://t.co/uLsn3g2ZYo — DarmanORC (@DarmanORC) September 24, 2023

@NFLOfficiating needs to be investigated. Week after week after week the #Browns get hosed by the refs https://t.co/Jq0j3i1jgk — Brownie Rabbit (@CBrowns79) September 24, 2023

Ref: Cooper was out of bounds following the catch The ref..#dawgpound#Browns pic.twitter.com/0EorOQx0Nl — Mr. Hamp 2 U (@hamp_dachamp15) September 24, 2023

Fire that ref tomorrow @NFLOfficiating https://t.co/vBz0J9eDOE — Mile High Browns Backers – Denver CO (@MileHighBrowns) September 24, 2023

Wow @NFL refs on the take again. Horrific. Not close to out of bounds and then plan obvious PI back to back. Fake game. #Browns — BrownsFootballForum (@BrownsForum) September 24, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire