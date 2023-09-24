Advertisement

Browns Twitter flames NFL officials after robbing Amari Cooper of a touchdown vs. Titans

Cory Kinnan
·4 min read
3

The Cleveland Browns are in a heated battle with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. And while the Browns lead at home by a score of 13-3, the NFL officials robbed wide receiver Amari Cooper of a potential touchdown by egregiously blowing dead a catch and run where he was running free down the sidelines.

After finding himself on the receiving end of a deep ball from quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cooper was running down the sideline with one man to beat. However, out of nowhere, an official blew the play dead, stating the Cleveland wide receiver stepped out of bounds.

There is one problem, however: Cooper was a solid 12 inches from the white of the sideline. Unfortunately, this is not a reviewable play and it cost the Browns a massive chunk of yards and perhaps a touchdown. They then settled for a field goal on the drive.

As always, Browns Twitter is never shy about putting officials on blast. Here are some of the best tweets from this debacle.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire