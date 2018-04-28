Browns turn Brock Osweiler trade into Georgia RB Nick Chubb early in NFL draft's second round

The Cleveland Browns passed on a chance at Saquon Barkley in the first round of the NFL draft.

They got their running back early in the second round Friday, taking Georgia standout Nick Chubb with the 35th overall selection. It was the second pick for the Browns in the the round and their fourth overall.

The Browns gained the pick courtesy of taking on quarterback Brock Osweiler’s contract from the Houston Texans in 2017 in a landmark trade that was purely a salary cap and money move.

In addition to giving up a 2017 fourth-round pick, Cleveland took on around $16 million in salary and a $10 million salary cap hit in return for the Texans’ second-round pick before eventually cutting Osweiler in the preseason.

The Browns took on a big salary cap hit in a trade for Brock Osweiler last year and now have former Georgia running back Nick Chubb to show for it. (AP)

It’s the kind of deal more commonly seen in the NBA, and now the Browns have an exciting running back prospect to show for their innovative thinking.

Chubb burst onto the scene as a freshman at Georgia in 2014 with 1,760 yards and 16 touchdowns on a remarkable 7.1 yards per carry in route to All-SEC status. He injured his left knee during his sophomore season and did not have the same explosion after he returned. But by his senior year, Chubb was still a big-time producer, amassing 1,345 yards and and 15 touchdowns on a not-quite-as-impressive six yards per carry.

Chubb joins No. 33 pick Nevada guard Austin Corbett in Cleveland as the Browns continue their offensive overhaul that started with taking Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall on Thursday. Cleveland also selected cornerback Denzel Ward with the fourth overall pick, giving them four players from the first 35 picks of the draft.

